Hyundai Car Sales July 2024 – Creta Records Highest Monthly Sales

Hyundai recorded a 3.21% decline in YoY total YoY sales while YTD sales were up 4.31%

Hyundai Motor India Limited has seen lower demand in July 2024 when compared to that of July 2023 as sales declined both in domestic and export markets. Total sales which had stood at 66,701 units in July 2023, fell by 3.21% to 64,563 units in July 2024.

Hyundai Motor YoY Sales July 2024

It was the company’s SUV lineup, more particularly the Hyundai Creta that contributed largely to these sales while the new Hyundai Creta, launched in January this year has achieved highest monthly domestic sales at 17,350 units in July 2024. Domestic sales of Hyundai Motors dipped 3.33% YoY in July 2024 to 49,013 units. This was a de-growth of 1,688 units over 50,701 units sold in July 2023.

Exports also slipped by 2.81% YoY to 15,550 units, down from 16,000 units exported in July 2023. It was also a MoM decline of 2.18% when compared to 50,103 units sold in June 2024. Comparing Hyundai sales on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company sold 4,50,335 units during the Jan-July 2024 period. This was a 4.31% improvement from 4,31,731 units sold in the same 6 month period of 2023.

Hyundai Creta boosts YTD 2024 Sales

The first 7 month of 2024 showed consistent demand both in the domestic and global market, boosted by the diverse lineup of vehicles. Rising demand was seen for the new Hyundai Creta which was launched earlier this year. Signalling the highest monthly domestic sales of 17,350 units in July 2024 the Creta also achieved a major milestone of crossing the 1 lakh unit sales in July 2024. This related to 500+ units sold per day in the past 6 months or sales of more than 15,000 units of Creta facelift each month.

YTD (Jan-Jul 2024) domestic sales stood at 3,58,785 units, up 3.48% over 3,46,711 units sold in the same period of 2023. Exports rose even more notably by 7.68% from 85,020 units sold in the April-July 2023 period to 91,550 units in the same period of 2024.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “We have posted an overall sales growth of 4.3% Year-on-Year in the period of January to July 2024. SUVs continue to demonstrate a robust contribution, accounting for 66.6% of total HMIL domestic sales. The new Hyundai CRETA achieved key milestones of 1 Lakh unit sales till July 2024, while also achieving highest ever monthly domestic sales of 17,350 units in July 2024.”

Hyundai Motor India now looks forward to some new model launches in the months ahead. There is the new Alcazar facelift launch up ahead in September 2024. This three row SUV has been spied on test and even as it receives major exterior and interior updates along with improved safety, it will continue to draw power via the same engine lineup. These improvements will allow the Alcazar facelift to compete even more strongly with the likes of Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari in the mid-size SUV segment.