Hyundai Cars GST Rate Cut Benefit Up To Rs 2.4 Lakh – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, Tucson, Alcazar, Verna

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), one of the country’s leading carmakers, has announced a major price cut across its passenger vehicle portfolio, thanks to the revised GST rates on automobiles. Effective 22nd September 2025, Hyundai will fully pass on the benefit of the tax reduction to its customers, making several of its popular models more affordable this festive season.

The government’s decision to bring down GST rates on small cars to 18% and simplify the overall structure has come as a huge relief for buyers and automakers alike. Larger vehicles will now be taxed at a flat 40%, down from the earlier 45–50% bracket that included cess. Hyundai is among the first automakers to announce that it will extend the complete GST benefit to buyers.

Price Reduction Across Models

The extent of price cuts varies across the Hyundai lineup, depending on model and segment. The biggest benefit comes with the premium Hyundai Tucson, which sees a reduction of up to Rs 2.40 lakh. Popular mass-market models like the Venue, i20, Exter, Aura, and Nios also become significantly more affordable, with cuts ranging between Rs 73,000 and Rs 1.23 lakh.

Here’s a breakdown of the maximum benefits available to customers:

Nios – up to Rs 73,808

Aura – up to Rs 78,465

Exter – up to Rs 89,209

i20 – up to Rs 98,053

i20 N Line – up to Rs 1,08,116

Venue – up to Rs 1,23,659

Venue N Line – up to Rs 1,19,390

Verna – up to Rs 60,640

Creta – up to Rs 72,145

Creta N Line – up to Rs 71,762

Alcazar – up to Rs 75,376

Tucson – up to Rs 2,40,303

Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We sincerely appreciate the progressive and far-sighted move by the Government of India to reduce GST on passenger vehicles. This reform is not only a boost to the automotive industry but also a strong step towards empowering millions of customers by making personal mobility more affordable and accessible. As India moves forward on the path of Viksit Bharat, Hyundai remains committed to aligning with the nation’s growth ambitions by ensuring our cars and SUVs continue to deliver value, innovation and joy of driving.”

Festive Season Boost

The timing of this announcement is expected to drive demand ahead of the festive season, traditionally a strong sales period for automakers. With buyers now anticipating substantial savings, Hyundai expects an uptick in bookings across its dealerships nationwide. The move not only strengthens Hyundai’s customer-first positioning but also highlights its commitment to passing on tax benefits directly to end consumers, ensuring better affordability and accessibility in a competitive market.