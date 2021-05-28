Hyundai Cars Petrol, Diesel, CNG Sales Breakup FY 2021 – Creta, Venue, i20, i10 NIOS

Creta was the highest selling diesel model in the company’s portfolio, followed by Venue, i20 and Verna

Unlike Maruti Suzuki with a predominantly petrol driven portfolio, Hyundai has an extensive diesel engine lineup with 8 out of 11 models sold with a diesel engine option. The portfolio also consists of CNG models and an electric car. Here is a breakup of the share each of these engine options command and its growth over the past 2 years.

Hyundai India, the sole OEM to offer the entire range of petrol, diesel, CNG and electric cars in India, sold a total of 4,71,535 passenger vehicles in FY2021. Of this total, 3,38,848 units were petrol models while diesel models accounted for 1,09,430 units and CNG sales stood at 23,077 units. Only 180 units of the company sole electric offering, the Hyundai Kona were sold.

Taking percentage wise sales of these four engine options into account, for the period FY2021, petrol powered cars comprised 72 percent while 23 percent were diesel powered while CNG and Electric share stood at 4.9 percent and 0.04 percent.

Petrol Powered Stalwarts

Hyundai’s petrol powered models that found most demand in FY2021 were the Grand i10, Venue, Elite i20, Aura, Santro and Verna. The Hyundai Creta and Tucson diesel variants were in higher demand while Hyundai Grand i10, Aura, Santro and Xcent CNG powered variants also received a fair amount of attention in Indian markets.

Apart from CNG, Hyundai noted volume decline in petrol and diesel engine options in FY2021 as against sales in FY2020. Petrol sales stood at 3,51,392 units in FY2020 while diesel sales were at 1,23,610 units. Of the Kona electric, the only electric model in the company lineup, sales dipped from 377 units sold in FY2020 to 180 units sold in FY2021.

The Hyundai Creta was the company’s best-selling model. Sales in FY2021 stood at 1,20,035 units, of which 47,706 units were petrol variants and 72,329 units were diesel model. This meant that almost 60 percent buyers opted for the Creta diesel.

The Hyundai Venue diesel was the second highest contributor in terms of sales in FY21. Of the total of 92,972 units sold in the said period, petrol variants accounted for 73,580 unit sales while diesel sales stood at 19,392 units.

Hyundai CNG Demand

CNG demand increased significantly. Hyundai has 4 CNG models in its lineup that include the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Santro and Xcent. Demand graew by 132 percent in FY2021 to 23,077 units, as against 9,930 units sold in FY2020.

In this segment, it was the Hyundai Aura that posted the most growth at 10,656 units sold in FY2021, up from 933 units sold in the same period of the previous year. The Hyundai Grand i10 CNG noted sales of 8,981 units in FY2021, up from 1,625 units sold in FY2020. Sales of the Santro and Xcent CNG models stood at 2,806 units and 634 units respectively, a significant de-growth over 4,247 units and 3,125 units sold in the FY2020 period.