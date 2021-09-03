Hyundai Casper First Real World Photos – Interiors, Exteriors Detailed

Upon its launch in India, Hyundai Casper will rival the likes of Tata Punch, Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Ignis

Hyundai recently unveiled the upcoming micro UV Casper which is slated to go on sale in its home market in a few days. Internally codenamed AX1, this crossover is expected to undergo series production this month in South Korea followed by its official launch. In India, it is expected to be launched sometime early next year.

Meanwhile, the first set of real-world photos of the subcompact UV has gone viral on the internet. These reveal a completely undisguised production-spec model of Casper. The real-life pics of the crossover hatch are every bit as quirky as the media images shared by the company.

Exterior Design

Speaking of its design, like most of its contemporaries, Casper features a split lighting setup that comprises LED DRLs and turn indicators on top and a unique pair of round headlamps down in the bumper. The projector headlamps are also circled by integrated LED DRL rings. There is a thick gloss black strip running from one end of the bonnet to the other.

The front bumper also houses an oddly shaped front grille which is available in two forms. One gets triangular pattern vents and is covered in silver trim while the other option gets a blacked-out grille with a gloss black stripe and checkered pattern vents. The latter unit also houses an additional pair of circular vents on the grille. The dual-tone theme of the grille gives Caper an SUV look.

Along the side profile, the car gets flared fenders which gives it a very muscular appeal. Further, the roof rails and black claddings around wheel arches and door sills lend the car a rugged appearance. Also, its silhouette bears a stark similarity with one of its prime rivals- Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The blacked-out alloy wheels are another highlight which gives Casper a premium appeal.

The door handles for the rear doors are mounted on the C pillar just like in Maruti Swift. The quirky theme at front has been carried over to the rear end of the hatch as well.

The unique-looking taillights run across the width of the tailgate and consist of a triangular pattern. The Casper badging takes centre stage below the Hyundai logo on the tailgate. Turn indicators, reflectors are placed on the bumper and reverse light is placed on the lower part of the bumper.

Constraint Interior

Other styling highlights include faux silver-coloured bash plates at both ends, blacked-out A-pillars, a roof-mounted spoiler at rear with brake light, a shark-fin antenna and dual-tone ORVMs. From the looks of it, the cabin of Casper isn’t expected to be the most spacious of all and is strictly a four-seater. Despite being an entry-level car, we expect it to be well kitted since it comes from Hyundai.