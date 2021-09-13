Hyundai Casper With A Dash Of Sportiness – N Line Variant Render

Hyundai recently introduced N Line variant for i20 in the Indian market, starting at Rs 9.84 lakh

In international markets, N Line variant is offered with several Hyundai cars such as i10, Tucson, i30, Elantra and Kona. Hyundai recently launched Casper in its home country, which presents the possibility if it too could get the N Line treatment. While we wait for things to move in that direction, automotive artist Pratyush Rout has come up with an interesting render of Casper N Line.

Casper N Line render

Just like other N Line variants, Casper N Line gets chequered flag inspired front grille. It has the ‘N’ logo in chrome finish. Part of the skid plate has been removed to accommodate an air dam with mesh-grille design. Red accents can be seen on the front bumper and side sill. Brake callipers are also done in red.

The red accents appear more pronounced, as the cladding is wrapped in body-coloured white paint. In the stock version, the cladding is blacked-out. Stock alloy wheels have been replaced with dual-tone sharper looking units. Another key change is a large spoiler mounted onto the rear roof.

While Casper is cuteness personified in its original form, this N Line treatment has worked as an additional dose of sportiness. N Line treatment is based on the philosophy of introducing a limited set of visual enhancements. This ensures that it can be implemented across a wide range of cars without interfering with their unique identity.

Other features of Casper have been left untouched. These include the split-LED headlamp setup, where LED DRLs are placed on top and the headlamps sit below it. Casper has circular headlamps, which add a retro flavour to the car. The trendy looking DRLs stand out against the glossy black strip. All throughout, the car has a sculpted profile with muscular cuts and grooves on the fenders and door panels.

Another distinguishable feature is blacked-out A pillar. B and C pillars and ORVMs have the body-coloured paint. On Casper N Line, ORVMs have been blacked out. Casper is equipped with functional roof rails, which has been retained as is in the render.

India launch unlikely

While Casper is a good looking car and is expected to get a range of features, it is unlikely to be launched in India. One of the key reasons is its small size of less than 3600 mm. It can work in South Korea, as such cars are eligible for special tax benefits.

In the Indian market, most users expect a small car to provide seating space for at least five passengers. Casper does not meet this criterion, as it looks fit for only four passengers. Reports indicate that Hyundai had offered its Indian subsidiary to add Casper to its portfolio. This was declined due to the ultra-compact dimensions of the car.