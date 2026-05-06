Hyundai Celebrates 30 Years In India – 13.5 Million Sales, Rs 45,000 Cr Future Investment Announced

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has completed 30 years in India, marking the milestone with a detailed roadmap for future expansion, electrification and new product launches. Established on 6th May 1996, Hyundai has grown into one of India’s largest and most recognised carmakers, with cumulative sales crossing 13.5 million units since inception.

The company revealed that total sales include over 9.6 million units in the domestic market and more than 3.9 million units exported to over 150 countries. Hyundai also highlighted its position as India’s largest passenger vehicle exporter on a cumulative basis.

Rs 45,000 Crore Future Investment Planned

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Hyundai announced plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore between FY26 and FY30. This investment will be directed towards manufacturing expansion, electrification, future mobility solutions and product development.

The company also confirmed plans to introduce 26 new products and variants by FY2030, indicating a major product offensive over the next few years. These launches are expected to include ICE vehicles, hybrids and EVs. Since entering India, Hyundai has already invested Rs 40,700 crore into manufacturing facilities, localisation and infrastructure development.

Chennai And Pune Plants To Drive Future Growth

Hyundai’s India manufacturing journey began with its Chennai facility in 1996, which became operational in 1998. It was Hyundai’s first fully integrated manufacturing plant outside South Korea and remains one of the company’s key global export hubs.

In 2025, Hyundai operationalised its Talegaon plant in Pune, significantly boosting overall manufacturing capability. Combined annual production capacity from Chennai and Pune currently stands at 9.94 lakh units and is expected to rise to 10.74 lakh units by 2028. Hyundai stated that India will continue to play a central role in its global manufacturing and exports strategy.

Strong Sales And Service Network

Over the past three decades, Hyundai has established a wide sales and service footprint across India. Hyundai says its network now covers around 78% of Indian districts. The company also highlighted its digital aftersales initiatives including live vehicle service streaming, remote diagnostics and digitally managed repair orders. The company currently operates:

– 1,500+ sales outlets

– Presence across 1,100+ cities

– 1,675 service touchpoints

– 50,000+ trained service professionals

Make In India, Made For The World

Hyundai reiterated its “Make in India, Made for the World” strategy, revealing that more than 3.9 million made-in-India vehicles have been exported globally. Models such as Verna, Grand i10 NIOS and Aura have contributed significantly to export volumes.Key export markets include:

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Mexico

– Chile

– Peru

Focus On Sustainability

Sustainability continues to be a major focus area for Hyundai India. The company announced that all its offices and manufacturing plants are now powered by 100% renewable energy under the RE100 initiative. The company remains aligned with Hyundai Motor Group’s global carbon neutrality target for 2045. Hyundai also shared several environmental achievements including:

– 80% water requirement at Chennai plant met through rainwater harvesting and recycling

– 100% wastewater reuse at Chennai and Gurugram facilities

– 350+ energy efficiency projects implemented over the past five years

Employment And CSR Initiatives

HMIL revealed that it has generated around 15,000–18,000 direct jobs and supported indirect employment for nearly 3.5 to 4.5 lakh people through suppliers, dealers and partners. Hyundai says these initiatives currently impact over 2.2 million lives annually. Through Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the company has invested over Rs 803 crore in CSR activities since 2014, covering areas such as:

– Education

– Skill development

– Healthcare

– Environmental sustainability

Commenting on the milestone occasion, Mr. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO – HMIL, said “HMIL’s 30-year journey is defined by trust earned over time and the pride of our teams delivering consistently for customers across India. It is also marked by Progress – our collective contribution to advancing the mobility journey of India. We are proud to have served over 13.5 million customers since inception – including 9.6 million+ in India and 3.9 million+ exported to 150 countries across the globe – a testament to India’s role at the heart of Hyundai’s global success. As we celebrate this milestone, we look ahead with youthful energy and unwavering commitment, shaping mobility for India and the world. Guided by our global vision of Progress for Humanity, we remain deeply connected to India’s aspirations, driving innovation, sustainability and shared prosperity for generations to come.”