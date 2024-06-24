Hyundai CNG Cars To Get Twin Cylinder Tech – ‘Hy-CNG Duo’ Trademarked

Tata Motors is the only brand to offer twin cylinder CNG tanks in their cars – Hyundai is getting ready to launch the same in their CNG cars

One of the leading car manufacturers in India, Hyundai, is on the verge of stepping up its game in the CNG realm. The company currently offers a factory fitted single-cylinder CNG kit with its affordable models like Grand i10 NIOS, Aura and Exter. But Hyundai is working on dual-cylinder CNG kits and a new marketing term to make it more mainstream.

Hyundai Hy-CNG Duo Name Trademarked

Considering the high fuel prices, a lot of car buyers have been foraying into alternate fuel options. With Hydrogen still a distant blur in the Indian car market, the best bet in alternative fuels is either fully electric or CNGs. The latter has lower up-front costs and is more widely accepted by mainstream audiences.

The company has been offering CNG with Grand i10 NIOS, Aura and Exter. But it needs a systematic approach to push more volumes and compete with Maruti Suzuki S-CNG and push technological boundaries and compete with Tata Motors i-CNG with its brilliant and vastly more convenient dual-cylinder CNG kit.

So, Hyundai is doing just that. A systematic approach. As seen in the recent trademarks filed by HMIL (Hyundai Motor India Limited), there is a new marketing term called Hy-CNG which stands for Hyundai CNG, of course. The second trademark is for Hy-CNG Duo. Both name trademarks were filed recently, on 31/05/2024 and status reads ‘Formalities Chk Pass’.

The two-wordmark approach might just be an IP protection measure or two CNG lineups. Lower-end vehicles get Hy-CNG single-cylinder kits and more premium vehicles get Hy-CNG Duo twin-cylinder kits. We would lean more on the former.

What to expect?

Just like i-CNG kits on Tata Motors vehicles, we should expect a more elegant luggage area solution with Hy-CNG Duo. It was a commendable approach by Tata Motors to split CNG storage into two cylinders and neatly tuck them away in the boot. Not only will this liberate more luggage area, but it is not a sore sight and looks like it can be implementable on premium vehicles too.

Hyundai seems to be following in similar footsteps as Tata Motors. Also a commendable move by Tata Motors, is the fact that affordable vehicles like Tiago, Tigor and Punch get the same dual-cylinder tech that first debuted on Altroz i-CNG. With Hy-CNG, i20 and Venue might gain major fuel efficiency and running cost perks.

With nicer packaging, Hyundai is likely to expand its CNG portfolio to include i20 and Venue. Especially considering i20’s rivals like Baleno, Glanza and Altroz get CNG and Venue’s rivals like Brezza get CNG and Nexon is getting CNG soon. If there is enough demand, Hyundai might also consider Creta Hy-CNG as Grand Vitara and Hyryder get CNG and upcoming Tata Curvv is expected to get CNG.