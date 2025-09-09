Hyundai Concept Three Unveiled – Future IONIQ 3, Smaller Than Creta EV

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the Concept Three, a compact all-electric hatchback at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. Positioned as a future electric car, the model is expected to evolve into the Ioniq 3 when it enters production in 2026.

Design and Positioning

With dimensions of 4,287 mm length, 1,940 mm width, 1,428 mm height, and a 2,722 mm wheelbase, Concept Three sits firmly in the compact hatchback category. It is smaller in size than the Creta EV that is on sale in India. It carries Hyundai’s Art of Steel design language, blending sculptural forms and sharp lines with finishes such as Tungsten Gray exterior and Moonbeam Yellow interior.

Key highlights include:

Aero Hatch Profile: Aerodynamically efficient design with a sculpted roofline and vertical tailgate.

Parametric Pixel Lighting: New expressive gradient-style pixel lighting on both front and rear.

Material-Driven Aesthetic: Anodized-effect finish with lemon-tinted glass and matching wheels to blend interior and exterior design.

While the concept features bold design cues like gullwing-style rear doors, Hyundai has indicated that production versions will adopt a more conventional appearance.

A Break From Convention – Interior and Experience

Inside, Concept Three departs from Hyundai’s typical design direction. Instead of a large central touchscreen, the cabin features a modular dashboard where drivers can bring their own widgets to mount and customize their driving experience.

Other highlights include:

– Furnished Space with calming, intuitive layouts

– There is no touchscreen, as you can plug in your existing gadgets. Hyundai calls this BYOL (Bring Your Own Lifestyle) Widgets for personalization

– Mr. Pix, an interactive design element that adds playful storytelling

– Sustainable Materials, including ocean waste textiles and lightweight aluminum foam

Likely Tech Specs

While Hyundai has not disclosed official specifications, the production Ioniq 3 is expected to share its platform with Kia’s EV4. This would likely mean:

– 400-volt architecture (not 800-volt like Hyundai’s larger EVs)

– Single and dual-motor options

– Two battery packs to choose from

– Up to 390 miles (628 km) of range for higher-spec versions

Strategic Significance

Hyundai says Concept Three is aimed at meeting Europe’s rising demand for compact EVs, driven by urbanization, sustainability regulations, and efficiency needs. The model will complement Hyundai’s midsize and large EVs, further expanding the IONIQ lineup. It is not clear if it will be launched in India.

“Returning to IAA Mobility after four years away is a true milestone, and such as occasion deserves a milestone car. Concept THREE represents the next step in Hyundai Motor’s electrification journey. With its compact dimensions and Art of Steel design language, it embodies our vision of delivering mobility that is practical, accessible and emotionally resonant.” said Xavier Martinet, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe.