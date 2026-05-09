Hyundai Confirms 2 New SUV Launches This FY – Mid SUV and Compact EV SUV

By offering more options to buyers, Hyundai will be better positioned to cater to varying customer needs and budgets

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has approved its audited financial results for Q4 and full year FY2025-26, highlighting strong domestic and export momentum along with major milestones for the company in India. FY26 also marked Hyundai’s 30th year in India, reflecting the brand’s strong market presence and customer trust built over three decades. The company further strengthened its manufacturing footprint by commencing operations at its Pune plant during FY26, which is expected to play a major role in supporting future growth plans.

Hyundai reported its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales in Q4 FY26, with wholesale volumes growing 8.7% YoY. Rural penetration touched a record 25% in Q4 FY26, indicating deeper reach into non-urban markets. Hyundai also saw its highest-ever quarterly CNG contribution at 18%, aided by rising customer preference for CNG vehicles and the company’s entry into the commercial mobility space.

On the exports front, Hyundai recorded a 9.4% YoY growth in Q4 FY26 despite geopolitical challenges, while full-year exports rose 16.4% YoY, reinforcing India’s role as a key export hub for emerging markets. The company’s Board of Directors has also recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per share at 210% of face value, subject to shareholder approval.

Two New SUV Launches This FY

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed plans to launch two completely new SUV nameplates this Financial Year, further expanding its presence in India’s fast-growing SUV segment. One of these upcoming launches will strengthen Hyundai’s position in the mid-size SUV space, while the second will mark the debut of a localized compact electric SUV. This announcement aligns closely with recent spy shots and reports regarding Hyundai’s future product pipeline for India.

Next Gen Creta With New Name To Be Sold Along With Current Creta?

We have already reported about two new Hyundai SUVs currently undergoing road testing. One of them is a compact electric SUV positioned in the sub-4 metre segment, while the other is believed to be the next-generation Creta. However, Hyundai’s latest statement (and the regular spotting of the test mules) strongly suggests that this next-gen Creta may not actually carry the Creta name. Instead, it could be introduced as an entirely new and more premium SUV positioned above the current Creta.

Such a strategy makes strong business sense for Hyundai. The current Creta continues to remain the best-selling SUV in its segment despite increasing competition from newer rivals like Victoris, Sierra, Seltos, upcoming Duster and facelifted Taigun and Kushaq.

Since Creta remains a massive volume generator for Hyundai, discontinuing or replacing it entirely may not be the ideal move. Instead, Hyundai is likely to continue selling the current-generation Creta while introducing the next-gen model alongside it with a completely different nameplate and more premium positioning.

The upcoming premium SUV is expected to be based on Hyundai-Kia’s new-generation K3 platform, bringing improvements in space, safety, technology and overall refinement. It is likely to be larger than the current Creta and offer a more upmarket cabin experience with additional features and next gen ADAS tech.

Engine options are expected to include the same petrol and diesel powertrains currently offered with Creta, while a strong hybrid option is also likely to join the lineup for the first time. With this move, Hyundai appears to be preparing a two-SUV strategy in the mid-size segment — retaining the current Creta for mainstream buyers while positioning the new model as a more premium and technologically advanced offering.

New India-made EV to challenge Nexon EV

Hyundai will also be introducing an all-new electric SUV in FY2027. Already spied on test in India, this will have a high level of localization to achieve a competitive price point. Even the battery packs will be sourced locally from Exide. Internally codenamed ‘HE1i’, this electric SUV will be a direct rival to Tata Nexon EV. It will be based on the E-GMP (K) platform, which is also used with the Inster EV sold overseas.

Hyundai will be manufacturing this new electric SUV at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu. Both standard and long-range versions will be on offer. A similar approach has been used for the Inster EV, which has battery pack options of 42 kWh and 49 kWh. These have a range of 300 km and 355 km, respectively, as per WLTP standards. The numbers could be similar for the new electric SUV planned for India. It will also be exported globally, as India will be the manufacturing hub.