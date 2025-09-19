Hyundai Confirms India’s First Locally Designed EV – Major Expansion at Pune Plant by 2030

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled its bold 2030 vision at the CEO Investor Day in New York, with a strong spotlight on India as a key pillar of its global growth strategy. In a landmark announcement, the automaker confirmed that India will get its first locally designed Hyundai electric vehicle (EV) before 2030, supported by a fully localized supply chain.

Hyundai to Design First EV Exclusively for India

This move signals Hyundai’s intent to strengthen its long-term commitment to India, one of the fastest-growing automotive markets in the world. The upcoming EV will be developed specifically for Indian consumers, marking the first time Hyundai has designed an electric vehicle entirely tailored for the local market. The focus will be on affordability, practicality, and local sourcing, ensuring wider adoption of EVs in the country.

Adding to this, Hyundai revealed that its Pune multi-model export hub will play a major role in its global expansion. The facility is set to contribute 250,000 additional units to Hyundai’s global production capacity by 2030, reinforcing India’s status as both a domestic growth driver and a strategic export base.

India as a Key Pillar in Hyundai’s 2030 Vision

Hyundai’s India EV plan will complement its already strong SUV portfolio, led by the Creta and Venue, while also supporting the government’s push for electrification and sustainable mobility. The automaker has already introduced EVs like the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kona and Creta in India, but the locally designed model will aim to cater to mass-market demand, bridging the gap between premium imports and affordable small EVs.

Globally, Hyundai has set a target of 5.55 million vehicle sales by 2030, with 3.3 million electrified vehicles, including hybrids, EVs, and extended-range EVs (EREVs). India is expected to be a major contributor to this growth, both in sales and exports.

Hyundai is going to deliver comprehensive electrified portfolios across all segments, localizing production in key markets, and leveraging breakthrough technologies. India will be at the center of this strategy, not just as a sales market but also as a global production and innovation hub.

Key India-Specific Highlights:

– Hyundai’s first EV designed for India to launch before 2030.

– Localized supply chain for affordability and long-term sustainability.

– Pune plant to add 250,000 units to Hyundai’s global production capacity.

– Reinforces India’s role as both a domestic growth driver and a major export hub.

With this announcement, Hyundai has sent a clear message: India will be central to its global electrification journey. The upcoming EV, designed in India for India, could prove to be a turning point in making electric mobility mainstream in the country.