Hyundai Confirms New MPV and Off-Road SUV For India By 2030

After perfecting the Compact SUV segment, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is now fortifying its offering in the Sub 4m SUV space with 2026 Venue. In their 2030 roadmap, Hyundai just announced that the company will be foraying into new segments to truly expand its reach into the untapped potential, which is Indian auto market.

Two such segments have been identified by Hyundai. One is the MPV segment where Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have major presence, followed by Hyundai’s sister brand, Kia. The other is Off-road segment which can be done in two directions. Let’s take a closer look at the possibilities.

Hyundai Confirms New MPV

One might not think of Hyundai as an MPV maker, but the Korean brand has a few successful MPVs to its name. Two prominent ones are Stargazer, which is the size of a Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the other is Staria, which is similar in size to Kia Carnival. Hyundai might launch one of these in India or come up with an India-specific MPV.

Most of the MPV volumes come from the C Segment ones where Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 along with Kia Carens and Carens Clavis operate. Also, Kia is the only one here to have an electric version too, in the form of Carens Clavis EV. While the company has confirmed an MPV, there is no clarity whether it will be an ICE or an EV.

Another size bracket that Hyundai might explore is the mid-size D Segment MPVs where Toyota Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross along with its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, Invicto operate. Toyota has unchallenged dominance here as it offers Diesel engine option in the form of Crysta along with Petrol and Petrol Hybrid options with Hycross.

Mid-size D Segment MPVs come with better profitability factors owing to their higher price tags and can get away with smaller volumes. Hyundai can approach either one of these segments or both. The company is expected to adopt its global MPV design language, while localising most of the powertrain, components and equipment on offer.

Hyundai Off-Road SUV

The lifestyle Off-Road SUV segment has blown out of proportions and has clearly indicated that Indian buyers have a taste for adventure. While it is traditional ladder-frame SUVs with old-school torque multiplying transfer cases that rule this segment, there is a new crop of monocoque SUVs with AWD layout that offer decent off-road ability.

Hyundai currently does not have any ladder-frame SUVs as all of its portfolio is monocoque only. The company might come up with a monocoque AWD capable Off-Road SUV to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder and not lock horns with Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx, Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha. Launch will happen by 2030.