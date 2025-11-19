Hyundai Crater Extreme Off-Road Vehicle Teased Before LA Auto Show

Concept vehicles are a window to see where the company’s new design direction is headed. Hyundai Motor America has just teased sketches of Crater Concept extreme off-road vehicle. This is a concept vehicle for extreme off-roading and the company will showcase it at the upcoming LA Auto Show in the USA. Let’s take a closer look.

Hyundai Crater Extreme Off-Road Vehicle

Recently, Hyundai unveiled the teaser sketches of its Crater Concept extreme off-road vehicle. This is a show vehicle and it will be officially showcased at AutoMobility LA 2025 media days and Los Angeles Auto Show public days starting from 21st November and 30th November. A live press conference of the same will be streamed at 9.45 AM PT on 20th November.

Even in its concept form, Hyundai Crater screams off-road and lifestyle. It is more of a statement rather than being a mundane everyday vehicle. The company has only teased sketches of Crater Concept show vehicle and a physical concept will be displayed at LA Auto Show in the USA.

Hyundai Crater Concept was conceived at Hyundai America Technical Centre (HATCI) in Irvine California state. Crater Concept is aimed to amplify the rugged and extreme off-road personna seen in Hyundai’s XRT production vehicles like Ioniq 5 XRT, Santa Cruz XRT and the new Palisade XRT Pro.

It is a Compact SUV concept which sort of reminds us of the recently unveiled Hyundai Nexo Hydrogen vehicle. Only, with a new side profile and rear design that is a significant departure from Nexo’s Pontiac Aztek-like design. It is an absolute eye-candy and most of the design elements will be watered-down if it ever makes it to production.

We can see Hyundai’s new quad dot logo along with pixel-theme headlights and tail lights. A chunky skid plate along with a macho sculpted bonnet grab a lot of attention. Speaking of attention, the roof rack and flood lights take most of the attention. Crater Concept has chunky M/T tyres fitted on large wheels and these wheels protrude outwards by quite a bit.

Dominating Presence

To cover these tyres, Hyundai has gone with flared wheel arches that gives Crater Concept a rugged and dominating presence. Other notable elements include rear-view cameras replacing ORVMs, what looks like portal axles (not confirmed), a strong side profile with a stylish and thick C Pillars, a large rear spoiler and others.

Hyundai is yet to divulge if there will be a production version of this concept in the future. If so, it is likely to come with both ICE and Electric powertrains. The hexagonal wheels and other extreme elements will be watered down in more refined iterations of this Hyundai Crater Concept.