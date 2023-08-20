Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Walkaround

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition is available in two variants – the 1.5L Petrol MT (SX Trim) and the 1.5L Petrol IVT (SX(O) Trim)

Hyundai has once again pushed the boundaries with the launch of the stunning Creta Adventure Edition in India. As this rugged beauty starts making its way into dealer showrooms across the country, we take you on a detailed walkaround to reveal its impressive exterior and interior features. Hat tip to Pilot on Wheels for sharing the video.

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition – Walkaround

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition has been tailor-made for adventure seekers who yearn to explore the world and embrace new experiences. This SUV not only boasts a rugged exterior design but also offers adventure-specific gadgets and features that promise to elevate your journey to the next level. With its distinct road presence, the Creta Adventure Edition stands out as a true symbol of wanderlust.

One of the most striking aspects of the Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition is its new Ranger Khaki color. This earthy tone embodies the spirit of adventure and perfectly complements the SUV’s robust character. It’s a hue that inspires you to embark on thrilling journeys, whether through urban jungles or off-road terrains.

Mountain-Inspired Interiors

Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by all-black interiors adorned with light Sage Green inserts. These inserts not only add a touch of elegance but also resonate with the imagery of mountains, further enhancing the adventure theme. The exclusive Adventure Edition seats complete the picture, making you feel like you’re cruising through the mountains in style.

The Creta Adventure Edition doesn’t just look the part; it’s equipped with 21 unique features designed to match your adventurous lifestyle. These include a Dashcam with Dual Camera for capturing your memorable drives, rugged door cladding to protect your vehicle in challenging terrains, and 3D designer adventure mats that combine practicality with style. The Adventure Emblem proudly adorns the fender, announcing your love for adventure to the world. Sporty metal pedals add to the driving thrill.

Exterior Elegance

To amplify its rugged appeal, the Adventure Edition sports sporty Black Alloy Wheels with front red brake calipers, which not only enhance performance but also add a touch of sportiness. The black treatment extends to various exterior elements such as the grille, roof rails, skid plates, shark-fin antenna, and C-pillar garnish, creating a harmonious and stylish look.

The Adventure Continues with Alcazar

If you’re looking for a larger SUV with adventure in mind, Hyundai has got you covered. The Alcazar Adventure Edition is offered in multiple variants, including the 1.5L Turbo GDi Petrol 7-Seater variant (Platinum with 6MT & Signature (O) with 7DCT), as well as the 1.5L Diesel 7-Seater variant (Platinum with 6MT & Signature (O) with 6AT). Like the Creta, the Alcazar Adventure Edition comes with the same adventurous spirit and features.

Price Points

For those ready to embark on their adventures, here are the ex-showroom prices for the Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions:

Creta Adventure Edition:

Creta 1.5 MPi MT SX AE PETROL: ?15,17,000

Creta 1.5 MPi IVT SX(O) AE PETROL: ?17,89,400

Alcazar Adventure Edition:

Alcazar 1.5T MT Platinum AE PETROL: ?19,03,600

Alcazar 1.5T DCT Signature(O)AE PETROL: ?20,63,600

Alcazar 1.5 MT Platinum AE DIESEL: ?19,99,800

Alcazar 1.5 AT Signature(O) AE DIESEL: ?21,23,500

In Conclusion

With the launch of the Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition and the Alcazar Adventure Edition, the automaker has once again demonstrated its commitment to offering exciting and adventurous options for the Indian market. These SUVs not only look the part but are equipped with features that cater to the needs and desires of adventure enthusiasts. So, if you’re ready to embark on your next great adventure, the Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions are waiting for you at a dealer showroom near you. Adventure awaits!