Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch – New Colour

With Seltos getting thoroughly updated, Hyundai India is getting ready to launch a new Adventure Edition of Creta

Hyundai is currently leading the compact SUV space with its best-seller Creta. A tier above, Hyundai sells Alcazar which sells fairly well as opposed to its rivals. But pushing sales ahead of the festive season could prove beneficial for the brand and cash in with soaring sales.

To boost sales, Hyundai is taking a special edition route that has worked wonders for other manufacturers like Tata Motors. Hyundai already offers the Knight Edition with Creta. But a new special edition is inbound. Now, teased officially, say hello to Hyundai Adventure Edition with Creta and Alcazar.

Hyundai Adventure Edition – Both Creta & Alcazar?

Hyundai will launch Adventure Edition with both Creta and Alcazar. In the official teaser, Hyundai has only shown the essence of what to expect, rather than diving into specifics. There are three images shared by Hyundai on its social media handles.

One image shows an Adventure badge on its front right fender. The Adventure lettering sits on what looks like a faux air vent. A horizontal element extends from the Adventure badge and runs into the front door as well. Second image is that of the grill. We should get a fully blackened grille along with black Hyundai logo too.

Third image shows Alcazar’s 18” alloy wheels with a dark finish. Creta could get the same wheel too, considering Alcazar is basically a stretched Creta. There is a red brake caliper at the front. Same treatment with the rear brake caliper is likely too. There is a matte green shade which reminds me of Tata’s Camo Edition.

Along with wheel arch claddings, side running board cladding is similar to stock Creta. But the running board now gets interesting brown or beige highlights. Also, there is extra cladding on doors that a stock car doesn’t have. Think Renault Duster Adventure Edition’s additional side body cladding.

Creta Adventure AWD?

Chances of Creta and Alcazar getting AWD is close to zero and Adventure Edition is highly likely to be a styling exercise only. So, both Creta and Alcazar will remain identical to non Adventure Edition variants mechanically. Powertrains will remain the same too. Adventure Edition vehicles will sport Apollo Apterra tyres. Probably an HL series and not more off-road-worthy HT or AT types.

The 1.5L NA petrol with Creta and 1.5L turbo petrol with Alcazar will remain as is. Both vehicles get the same 1.5L diesel engine. Hyundai Adventure Edition will grace multiple trim levels and will command a slight premium over them. Launch should happen very soon.