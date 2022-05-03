Hyundai Creta, Alcazar, Venue Prices – Up To Rs 21k Increase (New Vs Old)

Hyundai is currently working on launching new CNG-equipped variants of some of its SUVs including Alcazar and Venue

Rising input costs are forcing automakers to increase prices of their models by a substantial margin. This has further been accentuated by low levels of production thanks to a global shortage in semiconductor chips. Hyundai is the latest carmaker to increase prices of its model.

The Korean auto giant has hiked prices of its SUV lineup in India comprising Venue, Creta and Alcazar. All three SUVs are based on modified versions of the same platform that cater to different categories. The smallest SUV in Hyundai’s lineup is Venue while Alcazar is a seven-seat version of the mid-sized Creta.

Hyundai Venue Prices May 2022

Starting with the entry-level SUV, prices of Venue have been hiked by up to Rs 12,100. Prices for the subcompact SUV start from Rs 7.11 lakh and go up to Rs 11.84 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). All variants barring the SX diesel variant of Venue have witnessed a price hike. The base E variant of Venue has faced the highest percentage price hike of 1.72 percent.

Prices of all petrol-powered variants of the subcompact SUV have been increased uniformly by Rs 12,000 while diesel variants have been increased by Rs 12,100. It is offered in eight trims: E, S, S+, S(O), SX, SX(O) Executive, SX+, and SX(O).

Hyundai Creta Prices May 2022

Moving to Creta, the compact C-segment SUV has faced a price increment of up to Rs 21,100. Prices of base E variant and top-spec SX(O) variant have been increased by Rs 21,000 and Rs 21,100 respectively. Prices for rest of the petrol-powered variants have been increased uniformly by Rs 18,100. Petrol variants of Creta are priced between Rs 10.44 lakh and go up to Rs 18.15 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Whereas diesel variants of the compact SUV are now priced from Rs 10.91 lakh and go up to Rs 18.18 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Again, the base diesel-powered base E variant of Ceta has witnessed the highest price hike of Rs 21,100. Prices for the rest of the lineup have been increased by Rs 18,100.

Hyundai Alcazar Prices May 2022

Coming to Alcazar, the three-row mid-size SUV is now priced between Rs 16.44 lakh and Rs 19,95 lakh for the petrol units and Rs 16.85 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh for the diesel unit. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Barring the top-spec Signature trim of diesel-powered Alcazar, prices of all variants of the seven-seat SUV have been uniformly increased by Rs 10,000.

Hyundai offers Alcazar in eight variants Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone. Alcazar competes against the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.