Hyundai Creta And Alcazar Side By Side In A Detailed Walkaround

The recently launched Hyundai Alcazar is based on the same platform as the Creta – Here is a detailed walkaround of the two SUVs

The Hyundai Alcazar enters the already bludgeoning premium mid-sized SUV segment wherein it faces stiff competition from many quarters. Hyundai also has the Creta in the same segment and it is the company’s best-selling model as on date. The new Alcazar is bound to attract some buyers away from the Creta due to its more premium appeal.

New video compares Hyundai Alcazar with the Creta with which it shares the platform, engines as well as multiple parts It can be noted that the two share some similarities but are also strikingly different. For starters, the Hyundai Creta is a 5 seater SUV while the Alcazar comes in with 6/7 seater options. The detailed video of these similarities and differences has been uploaded by Ujjwal Saxena drawing our attention to each feature.

Price and Variants – The Hyundai Creta is priced from Rs 9.99 – 17.70 lakh whereas the Alcazar is priced from Rs 16.30 – 20 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi). The Creta is presented in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) while the Alcazar gets a wider range of variants of Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone.

Dimensions and Design

The 5 seater Hyundai Creta measures 4,300mm in length, 1,790mm in width and height ranges from 1,620-1,650mm depending on variant. The 6/7 seater Alcazar on the other hand measures 4,500mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,675mm in height. The wheelbase of the Alcazar is also longer at 2,760mm than that of the Creta at 2,610mm by 150mm.

This makes the Alcazar longer and taller than the Creta while in width the two are exactly the same. The Alcazar is longer so as to accommodate an extra row of seating. In terms of boot space, the Creta gains over the Alcazar with a boot space of 433 liters as against the 180 liter boot seen on the Alcazar. However, storage area can be increased by folding down the rear seats.

In terms of exterior designs, Hyundai Creta and Alcazar look strikingly similar from the front. They share similar split designs in headlamps, creases and side profile. However, the front grilles are radically different with the Alcazar getting a more premium and chrome finished grille while tail lamps are also of a dissimilar design to set the two apart.

Premium Interiors

The Alcazar boasts of a more premium cabin as compared to that seen on the Creta. Sporting a Cognac Brown and black colour scheme, the Alcazar 6 seater is offered with captain seats while the 7 seater gets a bench seat in the second row. The 5 seater Creta is presented in a two toned black and beige colour scheme. Infotainment is via a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system on the top spec Creta with Bluelink connected car technology and a 7.0 inch digital instrument cluster.

Alcazar on the other hand gets a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25 inch touchscreen system, with Hyundai Bluelink connected car technology. Other features common to both the models are a 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger. The Alcazar also sports a wireless smartphone charger in the second row and offers blind view monitor along with folding tables positioned behind the front row seats.

Engine and Transmission

The Hyundai Creta is powered by 3 engine options that it also shares with the Kia Seltos. These include a 1.5 liter petrol engine and 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine along with a 1.5 liter diesel unit. The 1.5 liter engines get mated to 6 speed manual transmission. The petrol unit also receives a CVT automatic option while the turbo engine is mated to a 7 speed DCT automatic.

Hyundai Alcazar is presented in 2 engine options. The 2.0 liter petrol engine makes 159 hp power and 191 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter turbo diesel offers 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission. The Hyundai Alcazar mileage is claimed to be best in the segment ranging from 14.5 km/l to 18.1 km/l depending on engine.