Hyundai Creta Becomes the Highest Selling Model in India in March 2025

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced a major milestone for its iconic SUV – Creta has emerged as the highest-selling model in the Indian automobile market in March 2025. With an impressive sale of 18,059 units last month, the Creta continues to strengthen its position as India’s favorite SUV.

Best Selling SUV in Q4 FY 2024/25

Adding to its success story, Hyundai Creta maintained its leadership position as the best-selling SUV in India during Q4 FY 2024-25 (January–March 2025) with a cumulative sale of 52,898 units. The SUV finished FY 2024-25 with a remarkable 1,94,871 units sold, registering a robust 20% year-on-year growth, the highest-ever annual sales for Creta since its inception.

Speaking about this achievement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The Hyundai CRETA continues to set new benchmarks in India’s automotive landscape. Its consistent brand leadership in the SUV segment and now as the highest-selling model in March 2025 is a symbol of the strong emotional bond it shares with Indian customers. With over 1.2 million CRETAs on Indian roads and a decade of trust behind it, Hyundai CRETA has become a symbol of innovation, aspiration, and reliability. Charged with Hyundai CRETA, the share of SUVs in HMIL’s total sales increased to 68.5% in FY2024-25 as compared to 63.2% in the previous year. The launch of CRETA Electric has further expanded the brand’s appeal, paving the way for a more sustainable future. We remain committed to delivering vehicles that delight and inspire our customers.”

Sunroof variants in demand

One of the notable trends seen in FY 2024-25 is the customer preference for premium features. Variants equipped with a sunroof accounted for 69% of Creta total sales, while connected features contributed to 38% of the total volume. Additionally, top trims contributed 24% to total Creta ICE (internal combustion engine) sales and a significant 71% to Creta Electric sales, indicating a growing preference for feature-rich models among customers.

The launch of the Hyundai Creta Electric has further expanded the brand’s appeal and strengthened Hyundai’s commitment to sustainable mobility. SUVs now contribute 68.5% to Hyundai’s total domestic sales, up from 63.2% in the previous fiscal year.

Celebrating a decade since its launch in 2015, the Hyundai Creta continues to redefine aspirations, style, and reliability for Indian customers. With over 1.2 million customers to its name, Creta stands tall as a trusted and aspirational symbol in India’s automotive landscape.