Hyundai Creta Brazil Launch Price BRL 142K (Rs 21.5 lakh) – Changes From Indian Model

While the Indian model gets three engine options displacing 1.5L each, Hyundai Crete Brazil spec gets 1.0L and 1.6L turbo petrol engines

India automotive market has seen a paradigm shift with more buyers gravitating towards vehicles marketed as SUVs. Currently, Hyundai is among the best-selling vehicles of this genre with 16,762 units sold in August 2024. Brazil is another market where Creta is one of the popular vehicles.

Hyundai just launched the updated Creta and Creta N Line in Brazilian market for a starting price of BRL 141,890 and topping at BRL 189,990. In today’s currency exchange rates, these figures turn out to be Rs 21.51 lakh and Rs 28.8 lakh respectively. Let’s take a look at all the differences between Brazil-spec and India-spec Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai Creta Brazil Launch

Just like in the Indian market, this is the first update to second generation Brazil-spec Creta. There is a stark difference in pricing between both markets as India-spec Hyundai Creta starts from Rs 11 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 20.45 lakh (Ex-sh) for top-spec Creta N Line. While the Brazilian-spec Creta starts from Rs 21.51 lakh (BRL 141,890).

In Brazil, Hyundai Creta is sold in 5 trim levels. These include Comfort, Limited, Platinum, N Line and Ultimate. Notably, N Line is not the most expensive trim in Brazil, unlike India. It is Ultimate trim in Brazil which gets all the bells and whistles and is the most expensive.

On the outside, there are no real differences between the two and both India-spec and Brazil-spec Creta look identical. The strong new fascia with larger grill, split headlight design with connected LED DRLs, rear connected tail lights are similar. Depending on trims, some alloy wheels are new with Brazil-spec Creta are similar to what we get in India.

While alloy wheels are standard, wheel sizes start from 16-inches with base Comfort trim with a new design. Limited, Platinum and N Line trims get 17-inch alloys that are offered with India-spec Creta as well. The top-spec Ultimate trim gets 18-inch alloys which we have seen with the just-launched Alcazar facelift in India.

On the inside, Both India-spec and Brazil-spec Creta get a similar grey-colour interior that might appear bland, for many. Main highlight here, is the new dashboard with twin 10.25-inch displays. One for infotainment system and second for instrumentation. The horizontal AC vents along with centre console are also similar.

Differences in features and powertrains

Notable features in Brazil-spec Creta are panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, smartphone integration in infotainment, rear AC vents, push-button start, 360-degree camera, leather seats, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlights, ADAS, electronic parking brake with auto hold, all-LED lighting, electric driver’s seat and more.

The main difference between Brazil-spec and India-spec models is in the powertrains. In Brazil, Creta gets a choice between a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with up to 120 bhp, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a new 1.6L turbo petrol engine with up to 193 bhp, mated to a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. In comparison, Creta in India gets a 113 bhp 1.5L NA petrol, a 158 bhp 1.5L turbo petrol and a 113 bhp 1.5L diesel.