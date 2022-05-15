Hyundai Creta CNG, Kia Seltos CNG – Launch Likely In 2023

Kia and Hyundai are expected to offer CNG variants of their respective subcompact SUVs- Sonet and Venue, the former has already been spied testing

Hyundai and Kia are looking to ramp up their CNG lineup of models, a space that is universally dominated by Maruti Suzuki at the moment. The Korean brands are working towards developing CNG-equipped variants of various models. Thanks to rising fuel prices, CNG has been given a push as an alternate fuel by government agencies.

Speaking about upcoming CNG cars from Hyundai and Kia, though the company has not revealed much officially – spy shots have leaked. Kia Sonet CNG, Hyundai Venue CNG, Hyundai Alcazar CNG as well as Kia Carens CNG – are planned for launch. It is likely that CNG-powered variants of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta are currently under development as well.

Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos CNG Variants In Works

In either of the CNG-powered prototypes, no visual differences were spotted. Apart from dedicated CNG badging, both UVs are expected to be identical to their respective petrol- and diesel-powered variants. The upcoming CNG derivatives of Creta and Seltos will likely be made available with the 1.4-litre GDI turbo petrol engine exclusively mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

As we all know, Creta and Seltos share the same underpinnings and are powered by the same powertrain options as well. Even Carens CNG which was spotted recently was carrying the 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor under its hood. In its standard form, this unit is good enough to push out 138 bhp at 6000rpm and a peak torque of 242 Nm at 1500-3200rpm. Power and torque output will decrease when plugged with a CNG kit.

Like with other CNG models, Hyundai and Kia are not likely to offer CNG variants of Creta and Seltos with an automatic transmission. They will solely be offered a manual gearbox that will keep prices in check. Launch is likely to take place sometime next year. Later this year, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta facelift versions will be launched.

Expected Features

Both SUVs offer a wide range of creature comforts including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, connected car tech, power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof and more.

Safety features such as up to six airbags, brake assist, and vehicle stability management (VSM), electronic stability control (ESC) and hill-start assist control (HAC) are offered in both Creta and Seltos.

Upon their launch, Creta and Seltos will be the only SUVs in their class to offer factory-fitted CNG kits. Maruti might also introduce a CNG-powered variant of its upcoming C-segment SUV with Toyota which is expected to make its debut later this year. The CNG variants are expected to come in mid and top-spec trims of both Korean SUVs. There are also rumours about Skoda planning to launch more fuel efficient versions of the Slavia and Kushaq in India.