Hyundai Creta CNG Spied Before Launch – ARAI Emission Testing

It is likely that Hyundai Creta CNG spied near Pune will be based on a 1.4L turbo petrol engine instead of its 1.5L NA petrol engine

CNG fuel option was mostly confined to budget cars. Makes sense, as people who would want to save more bucks, would be the ideal demographic. CNG powertrain has creeped up the ranks and is now found on premium hatchbacks and even compact SUVs. All thanks to soaring fuel prices and other paraphernalia.

Toyota HyRyder CNG was the first compact SUV to be launched with a CNG powertrain; fitted right from the factory. It was just a matter of time, other compact SUVs in the segment followed suit. In that regard, we now have a Creta spied in Pune with testing equipment strapped in its boot. It had the sticker – On Test BY ARAI.

Hyundai Creta CNG Spied

Thanks to automotive enthusiast Satya, we have gotten our hands on the first CNG spy shots. This is not the first time Hyundai is testing CNG equipment. We have spotted Alcazar, Venue and from Hyundai’s sister brand – Kia, Seltos and Carens CNG as well. The activity of these test mules was mainly observed in mid-2022 and kinda died down a bit after that.

With the recent launch of Toyota HyRyder CNG, Hyundai must have reassessed its CNG program for premium vehicles. Currently, Hyundai offers a CNG powertrain with Grand i10 NIOS and Aura. Santro also got a CNG powertrain before it went the way of dodo.

Leaked spy shot from earlier this year, showed Carens CNG was based on the 1.4L turbo-petrol engine. This was confirmed by its registration sticker pasted on the rear quarter glass panel. It reveals that a 1.4L GDi turbo petrol motor paired with a 6-speed manual transmission was powering that test mule. In that sense, Hyundai Creta CNG spied near Pune, is likely to be based on the same engine.

In its standard form, this 1.4L turbo petrol unit is good enough for 138 bhp at 6000 RPM and a peak torque of 242 Nm at 1500-3200 RPM. Power and torque output will decrease considerably with CNG fuel. A sole 6-speed manual is likely to keep its costs in check. And its 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox is highly unlikely. That said, a 6-speed AT can be considered.

Launch & Pricing

Along with CNG, the rest of its engine lineup will stay as is. Diesel is likely to see the light for years to come. For Hyundai and Kia, diesel engines are still hugely popular and bring in a chunk of sales. Creta will continue to offer a wide range of creature comforts including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, connected car tech, power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof and more.

Safety features such as up to six airbags, brake assist, vehicle stability management (VSM), electronic stability control (ESC) and hill-start assist control (HAC) are offered. A facelift for Creta is in the works which is said to add ADAS features to the mix. Rs. 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh increment is likely in contrast to its petrol counterpart. Launch can happen in early 2023. Soon after, Seltos CNG and Carens CNG are likely to follow.