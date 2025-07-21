Hyundai Creta Completes 10 Years – Over 1.2 Million Units Sold, Continues to Dominate

Hyundai celebrates a decade of its most iconic SUV with record-breaking numbers, nationwide campaigns, and a legacy drive

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) today marks a major milestone – the 10th anniversary of Hyundai Creta, India’s most loved and highest-selling mid-SUV. Since its launch in July 2015, Creta has redefined what Indian consumers expect from an SUV, creating a legacy of trust, innovation, and leadership. With over 1.2 million units sold in India and a firm grip on the No.1 spot in the mid-SUV segment every year since its launch, Hyundai Creta remains the undisputed leader of the category it helped create.

A Decade of Dominance

Over the last 10 years, Hyundai Creta has become more than just a car – it’s become a cultural symbol of aspiration, reliability, and style. So influential has been its presence, that the mid-SUV segment is often referred to as the “Creta segment” in the Indian automotive industry.

Despite increasing competition, Creta has stayed ahead of the curve – both in sales and innovation. From launching multiple powertrain options to introducing segment-first features, Creta has continuously evolved to stay in tune with the needs of Indian families.

Leadership by the Numbers

– 92,926 units sold in CY2016, rising to 186,919 units in CY2024 – more than double the growth in under a decade

– 1.2 million+ Creta units sold in India

– 31% market share in the mid-SUV segment

– Sunroof variants account for 70% of sales (Jan–June 2025)

– Best-selling SUV in India (Jan–June 2025), topping overall car sales in 3 out of 6 months this year

– 29% of buyers in 2024 were first-time car owners, up from 12% in 2020

– Offered in Petrol, Diesel, Turbo, and Electric variants with manual and automatic transmission options

– Exported to 13+ countries, with over 2.87 lakh units exported

Hyundai Leadership Speaks

Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The journey of Hyundai Creta is deeply emotional, not just for us, but for every customer who made it a part of their lives. It stood for dreams, freedom and progress. Creta is not just a product, it is a revolution on wheels. Over the past 10 years, it has become the gold standard for the Indian SUV buyer. Every milestone in Creta’s journey reflects Hyundai’s commitment to innovation, quality and customer-first thinking. As we mark 10 years of Creta in India, we celebrate a movement that changed the way India drives SUVs. We are humbled by the love, trust and loyalty our customers have shown us, and we remain committed to raising the bar, always.”

Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Creta is more than a model, it is a living legacy, crafted with care, evolved with technology and backed by millions of customers who made it their own. The Hyundai Creta represents ambition, progress and trust. As India’s SUV ambitions grew, Creta too grew with them and if I may dare say often grew ahead of these ambitions. From just 2 models in 2015 to 12 models today, the mid-SUV segment has become fiercely competitive, yet Hyundai Creta continues to lead, grow and define the category it helped create. Today, as we reflect on a decade of innovation, leadership and unwavering customer trust, Hyundai reaffirms its commitment to delivering mobility that is smart, sustainable and inspired by humanity.”

Evolving With the Times

Hyundai Creta’s journey has been about continuous innovation and reinvention. The transition from the first-gen ‘Perfect SUV’ to the second-gen ‘Ultimate SUV’ in 2020, and most recently the ‘Undisputed Ultimate SUV’ in 2024, reflects Hyundai’s evolving vision. The launch of Knight Edition and Adventure Edition added further appeal, attracting young, urban buyers with distinct preferences.

Celebrating the Legacy – 10-Year Anniversary Campaigns

To commemorate a decade of Creta, Hyundai has rolled out a nationwide celebration:

– Creta X Memories Contest: A user-generated content campaign inviting owners and fans to share their best Creta moments, with exciting prizes including a meet-and-greet with Deepika Padukone and Apple iPhones.

– Legacy Film: A specially produced campaign film capturing the emotional journey of Creta across the decade.

– Creta Legacy Drive: A 100-Creta owner convoy will roll out from HMIL’s headquarters in Gurugram on 26th July 2025, celebrating community and pride among long-time owners.

Looking Ahead

As Creta completes 10 years of leadership, it stands tall as not just a successful SUV but a symbol of Hyundai’s vision for the future – one that balances technology, emotion, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Creta’s success proves that in India’s ever-evolving SUV market, leadership isn’t just about being first – it’s about consistently delivering what customers need, year after year.