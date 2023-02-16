Hyundai Creta Dynamic Black Edition – Launch Price IDR 350m (Rs 19 L)

Unlike Knight Edition in India, Hyundai Creta Dynamic Black Edition launched in Indonesia misses out on the red elements

Compact SUV segment has been led by Hyundai Creta ever since it was launched in 2015 in India. Creta is also on sale in many countries around the globe, including China, Indonesia, Russia, Africa, Middle East, etc. In some countries, Hyundai has already launched the facelifted Creta, whereas in India, we continue to get the pre-facelift version.

Hyundai Creta Dynamic Black Edition has been launched in Indonesia. Hyundai says that this new edition of Creta is for ‘Those who love black, live colourful lives’ and we couldn’t agree more. Dynamic Black Edition gets exterior and interior changes too.

Hyundai Creta Dynamic Black Edition

Hyundai Creta Dynamic Black Edition is based on the facelifted model. It is very similar to the Knight Edition that Hyundai sells in India with the Creta pre-facelift model. Unlike Knight Edition, Dynamic Black Edition doesn’t get red accents. This lends Dynamic Black Edition a stealthier appeal.

Hyundai’s new parametric grille and headlight surrounds on Creta are finished in either chrome or silver. With this new edition, they are finished in black. Also finished in black, are new wheels and side appliques on top of the window frame.

On the inside, the entire dashboard is finished in black. Indonesia-spec Creta doesn’t get the wider 10.25” touchscreen, which India-spec Creta gets. But on the bright side, Indonesia-spec Creta gets buttons and knobs flanking its 8” touchscreen display, something that is much more logical than complete touch-based controls.

Hyundai Creta Dynamic Black Edition misses out on red elements on the inside like Knight Edition. These red elements add a dash of excitement. In place of red, there is a dark chrome elements. This new Dynamic Black Edition will likely draw more buyers than the regular Creta Facelift.

Specs & Features

In Indonesia, Hyundai offers Creta with the 1.5L MPi Smartstream petrol engine kicking out 115 PS of power at 6300 RPM and 143.8 Nm of torque at 4500 RPM. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and an IVT (CVT). It gets drive modes Eco, Comfort, Smart and Sport. In India, we get the same engine option along with a 1.4 liter turbo petrol and 1.5 liter diesel.

2023 Creta Dynamic Black Edition gets leatherette seat upholstery, electronic parking brake, wireless charging, automatic climate control, push button start and more. Pricing for the same starts from IDR 350 Million which roughly turns out to Rs. 19 lakh (ex-sh). This is in line with what Creta’s top-spec SX (O) diesel AT model is priced in India.

Facelift Creta India launch is postponed to late 2023 or early 2024. In Indonesia, facelifted Creta recently scored 5-star crash rating under ASEAN NCAP. India spec Creta scored 3 star rating at Global NCAP. 2024 Creta will come with ADAS.