Most affordable 2020 Hyundai Creta E Diesel variant – Walkaround Video

As on date, 55% of total bookings for Hyundai Creta are for its diesel variants

The 2020 Hyundai Creta, launched earlier this year, is offered in five variants of E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O) and priced from Rs.9.99-17.20 lakhs. We take you through a detailed explanation of the base E variant, thanks to AutoTrend TV youtube channel.

For starters, it must be mentioned that though it is the base E variant, it receives all the exterior design elements as seen on the EX trim and would take a keen eye to tell these two variants apart. The exteriors of the Hyundai Creta E trim is seen with projector headlamps with follow-me-home function and turn indicators and full LED tail lamps.

It also sports a dual tone bumper, black coloured radiator grille, front and rear skid plates, body coloured door handles and rear spoiler while the side sill, B and C Pillars sport a silver garnish with a silver lightening arch. Bold Creta lettering is seen on its tail gate. Though no reverse parking camera is offered with this variant, it does receive 4 reverse parking sensors as standard.

The black and white coloured interiors sport a similar colour toned dashboard wherein no audio system has been provided by Hyundai. In its place is a flat black panel for an aftermarket fitment along with a provision for an aftermarket antenna on its roof. The instrument cluster is in a similar layout as seen on the EX variant.

New Hyundai Creta E Diesel gets a 3.5 inch mono TFT multi information display, tachometer, a cooled glove box and sun visors on both sides with a vanity mirror included on the passenger side visor. The driver seat is height adjustable while steering wheel is flat bottomed with tilt feature but not with any telescopic adjustment.

Power windows, power adjustable wing mirrors, adjustable front headrests and powered tail gate are among those offered on the Hyundai Creta E variant. Where safety equipment is concerned, the Creta E variant receives 2 front airbags and misses out on Electronic stability management and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It does, however, get pretensioner seat belts, ABS, EBD, engine immobilizer, lane shift indicator, gear shift indicator and rear parking sensors.

The boot is spacious at 433 liters. It gets no parcel shelf but is seen with a boot lamp and hook for bags while under the floor is a 16” 205 section spare tyre along with tools and jack. The boot space can be extended with rear seats turned down for added storage area.

Hyundai Creta E variant is powered by a 1.5 liter diesel engine mated to a manual gearbox offering 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Petrol Creta is not offered with base E variant.