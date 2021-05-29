Hyundai Creta E Modified By Authorized Dealer For Rs 1.5 Lakh

Hyundai Creta E is the base variant which is priced at Rs 10 lakh for petrol option and Rs 10.5 lakh for diesel option

New Creta has been a very successful product for the Hyundai brand in India. It holds a top spot in the compact SUV segment, which commands much demand and sees a long list of rivals.

Creta’s success, however, relies on its host of features and updated equipment, most of which are seen on the top spec variants. The recently updated Creta also saw some features removed from the base variant which has not gone down well with buyers.

To counter these constraints, authorized Hyundai dealer has modified base E variant by adding multiple new features and genuine accessories to make it as feature rich as the SX variant. The accompanying video by TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly outlines these modifications via a detailed walkaround along with price of all the changes made.

Exterior Updates

Spelling a premium finish on its exteriors are new LED headlamps (Rs 7,000), LED position lamps instead if the LED DRLs which are on offer with top variant. Foglamp housing includes LED lamp (Rs 4,500) as well as turn indicators. It is also updated with more premium chrome finished front grille (Rs 10,800). Front and rear bumpers are finished in black and do not feature a skid plate.

Moving on the side, instead of the 16 inch wheels, the modified E variant gets 17 inch diamond cut alloys from the top variant. Cost of the alloys upgrade is Rs 36,000 while tyre upgrade cost after exchange is Rs 16,000. Roof rails have also been added for Rs 6,500. Recently Hyundai removed the turn indicators from ORVM. This modified Creta comes with turn indicators on ORVM, which are electrically adjustable.

Premium Features Added

On the inside, you will find all four power windows, upgraded music system with tweeters (Infinity Audio – Rs 7,000, Infinity Co-Axial – Rs 4,500). Driver seat is height adjustable. On the dashboard is Android powered 11.5 inch infotainment touchscreen which comes with maps.

Hyundai Creta – Engines Specs

The modified Creta E sees no change in mechanics. It is powered by either a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque or a 1.5 liter diesel engine making 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Both these engine options are offered with 6 speed MT on the E variant. Higher variants also get automatic gearbox option.

Higher variants of Creta are also offered with a 1.4 liter Turbo petrol engine with direct injection capable of 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque. This engine is only offered with 7 DCT gearbox. The Creta is priced from Rs 10 lakh to 17.68 lakh, ex-sh.