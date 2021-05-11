Hyundai Creta E Variant With Manual ORVM Arrives At Dealer

There has been no update in prices since Hyundai recently hiked prices for Creta by up Rs 20,000 in April 2021

Following the same path as its sister brand Kia, Hyundai has also given its compact C-segment SUV Creta a yearly update. Like Seltos, its Korean cousin has also received a fair share of updates primarily in its equipment list. While some features have been removed, some key features have been added to the lineup making Creta a more attractive and modern offering.

Features Deleted

As mentioned in our previous story, the base-spec E trim has seen four features being deleted. The most notable of them being ORVMs which are no longer electrically adjusted and have to be manually adjusted.

Also, the wing mirrors don’t come with turn indicator lights on them anymore and have been repositioned to the front fenders. Other feature deletions include luggage lamp and passenger seat back pockets.

Features Added

The mid-spec EX and S variants will now be offered with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Prior to this update, these connectivity features could be availed through a wired connection. In addition to this, the larger touchscreen unit offered in SX and SX (O) trims have received connectivity enhancements in the form of over-the-air (OTA) updates and welcome greetings.

Also, the infotainment system supports new voice-activated commands to perform functions such as power window control, points of interest search, contact detail search, sports updates, etc. The top-spec trims will also be offered with a remote engine start functionality as well as a soft paint on dashboard. Other than these updates, there have been no changes made in Creta’s lineup.

Features on offer already

Some of the notable pre-existing features offered in Creta include a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, LED headlights and taillights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features on offer include up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Its powertrain department also remains untouched. It is offered with three engine options- a 1.5-litre Smartstream naturally aspirated petrol unit; a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol mill. The 1.5-litre petrol unit produces 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque and is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

The 1.5-litre oil burner kicks out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit can pump out 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox as standard.