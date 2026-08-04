Hyundai Creta Electric Buyback Scheme Offers 60% Value Till 45,000 Kms

Hyundai Motor India has announced a new Assured Buyback Program for Creta Electric, offering customers an assured 60% buyback value after 3 years or up to 45,000 km, whichever comes first. Ex-sh price of Creta EV ranges from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, depending on the variant and battery pack option.

The initiative aims to address one of the biggest concerns among prospective EV buyers – resale value. The announcement comes just weeks after Hyundai introduced its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for Creta Electric, signalling the company’s continued focus on making EV ownership more affordable and confidence inspiring.

Assured 60% Buyback Value

Under the new programme, Hyundai guarantees a 60% residual value for Creta Electric after three years or 45,000 km of usage, subject to terms and conditions. By offering an assured resale value upfront, Hyundai hopes to reduce uncertainty around EV depreciation while making ownership planning easier for customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said the next phase of EV adoption in India will depend not only on advancements in technology but also on increasing customer confidence. According to Hyundai, the buyback programme reflects its confidence in Creta Electric’s quality, reliability and long-term value while complementing its expanding EV ecosystem comprising charging infrastructure, connected services, Battery-as-a-Service and future EV launches.

Builds On Hyundai’s Expanding EV Strategy

The latest initiative adds another layer to Hyundai’s growing electric mobility ecosystem in India. Last month, Hyundai introduced the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for Creta Electric with an introductory price starting from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), excluding the battery. Customers can opt for battery usage through a monthly payment model, with battery costs starting at Rs 3.9 per km, significantly reducing the vehicle’s upfront acquisition cost.

Hyundai is also expanding its charging infrastructure. Through the myHyundai app, customers can access more than 30,000 charging points across India. The company currently operates 183 DC fast chargers across 105 cities and plans to increase this network to 600 DC fast charging stations by 2030.

Creta Electric Features

Built on the popular Creta nameplate, Creta Electric is available with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery pack options. Hyundai claims an ARAI-certified range of up to 510 km with the larger battery pack, while DC fast charging can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in 39 minutes. Other highlights include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, Digital Key, connected car technology and a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds for the long-range variant.

Hyundai Preparing Biggest EV Push Yet

The buyback programme arrives at a time when Hyundai is preparing its biggest EV expansion for India. The company has already commenced testing a new sub-4 metre electric SUV, which will rival Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and other compact electric SUVs. This upcoming electric SUV will be manufactured in India for both domestic and export markets. It will be Hyundai’s first global EV to have India as its primary production hub, strengthening the company’s ‘Make in India, Made for the World’ vision. The launch is expected ahead of Diwali 2026.