Hyundai Creta Electric Gets New Variants, Colours, Features, Prices – Details

Hyundai has just launched three new feature loaded variants with Creta Electric expanding the variant lineup to incorporate variety and versatility. These new variants are expected to draw in more buyers towards Creta Electric as they offer attractive driving range and a host of new features and creature comforts. Let’s take a closer look.

Creta Electric New Variants – 42 kWh battery option

After the runaway success of Creta in the compact SUV space, Hyundai launched an electric version of Creta. Called Creta Electric, this electric SUV has been a popular choice for SUV buyers. Now, the company is expanding the appeal of Creta Electric by introducing new variants with both 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs.

Previously, the 42 kWh battery pack variants were offered in Executive, Smart, Smart (O) and Premium trim levels. Now, the lineup includes Executive, Executive Tech, Premium, Premium HC, Excellence and Excellence HC. For the first time, the top-spece Excellence trim level is offered with 42 kWh battery pack, which is great for buyers looking for all the features but don’t need extended range.

We can see that Executive Tech trim level is newly introduced with 42 kWh battery option, while Smart and Smart (O) with 42 kWh battery have been discontinued. Prices for 42 kWh battery pack starts from Rs 18.02 lakh and goes till Rs 22.03 lakh and promises 420 km of range on a single charge (all prices Ex-sh).

New 51.4 kWh variants

Where the larger 51.4 kWh battery pack variants are concerned, Hyundai only used to offer Smart (O) and Excellence. Now the lineup has been expanded to include Executive (O), Smart (O), Smart (O) HC, Excellence and Excellence HC. For the first time, Executive trim level is being offered with the larger 51.4 kWh battery packs to cater to buyers who need range and not all the bells and whistles.

Pricing for 51.4 kWh battery variants start from Rs 20 lakh and goes till Rs 24.4 lakh (both prices Ex-sh). This larger battery promises 510 km on a single charge.

Added features, colours

Along with this variant rejig, Hyundai is also adding new features and creature comforts with Creta Electric to make it a better proposition than it was before. The company is adding wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via a Wired to Wireless adapter as standard across all variants. Top-spec variants, on the other hand, gets added features in the form of a dashcam and rear wireless charging pad.

With this update, Hyundai is also offering leatherette seats, an 8-way electrically powered driver’s seat and ventilated front seats with Premium trim level. Not just features, but Creta Electric’s colour palette has been expanded too, with a new Matte Black and Shadow Grey colour options.

Statement from HMIL

Commenting on the introduction of new variants, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to elevate our commitment to innovation by advancing our electric offering, the Creta Electric. The launch of new variants and high driving range in the CRETA Electric marks a bold step forward, capturing the spirit of today’s aspirational and new-age customers.

Each variant has been meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of modern customers. Further, the high driving range across both battery packs underscores our dedication to delivering an exceptional electric driving experience, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with convenience. As the festive season gains momentum, these new offerings empower families to embark on journeys that are not only meaningful and memorable, but also sustainable.”