Hyundai Creta Electric Spied While Charging Battery Pack

The same electric powertrain on Kona EV is likely to feature on the Hyundai Electric Creta – 327V architecture, 39.2 kWh battery, 134 bhp and 395 Nm

Converting ICE vehicles to EV has worked wonders in India. It is cost-effective and negates design, development and manufacturing of new vehicles. Tata follows the same strategy for its entire EV lineup. Mahindra employs a similar strategy with its XUV400, and soon to be launched XUV800.

It seems like Hyundai is getting ready to offer us a new EV based on a similar strategy. Spy shots of a Creta EV on test have emerged on the internet. Considering that Creta is the best-selling Hyundai car on offer in India, it makes logical sense for them to launch an EV version of Creta. When launched, Hyundai is likely to price it from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-sh).

Hyundai Electric Creta Test Mule

Latest test mule of the Hyundai Creta EV was spotted in Karnal, Haryana. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Manpreet for the exclusive spy shots. In these images, we can see a Hyundai Creta EV test mule hooked up to an EV charging station.

For starters, there is no camouflage. Also, Hyundai is likely to offer different front and rear bumpers to establish design differences from its ICE counterpart. Creta EV test mule donned outgoing ICE-car bumpers as of now, but the production-spec version will be highly inspired by the recently spied Creta facelift test mule.

As this is a make-shift test model, there is no proper charging port. Hence, the engineers connected the charging cable by opening the bonnet. The production model will come equipped with a charging port, likely to be in the front.

Powertrains shared with outgoing Kona EV?

Looking at the front charging port configuration, we can’t help but wonder whether Hyundai electric Creta shares its powertrain with Kona EV on offer in India. Hyundai’s E-GMP platform underpinning the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6 gets a charging port around the rear-right fender.

If Kona EV’s powertrain is likely, we’re looking at a 327V architecture, 39.2 kWh battery coupled with a 134 bhp and 395 Nm electric motor. Hyundai claims 452 km of range on a single charge with Kona EV. Hyundai Creta Electric could have very similar power output and range specs.

On the inside, it will be feature loaded with tech and safety. We’re talking about a panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a large infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital driver’s display, 6 airbags, ADAS features among others. When launched, it will rival the likes of MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and Nexon EV Max.