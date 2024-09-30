Hyundai Creta EV Interiors Spied – New 4-Dot Steering, ‘Creta Electric’ Branding On Seat

Apart from the changes needed for an electric car, the equipment list for Creta EV is largely the same as that of new ICE Creta

As part of its electric portfolio expansion plans, Hyundai is readying the new Creta EV. It is expected to be launched in early 2025. Creta EV will take on rivals such as Tata Curvv, MG Windsor and upcoming Maruti eVX and Mahindra BE.05.

Creta EV interiors revealed – What’s new?

As compared to the ICE Creta, the Creta electric has a new steering wheel. It has a 3-spoke design and is a completely circular unit. In comparison, the ICE Creta has a flat bottom steering wheel.

While the interiors seem familiar, one can see exclusive ‘CRETA electric’ badging on the upholstery. Creta EV could get new interior theme options and more dynamic choices for ambient lighting. However, such features are not evident with this specific spy image.

Most other features in the front row are largely the same as the new Creta. Some of the key highlights include a curvy dashboard, horizontally placed AC vents and dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument console.

The central console of the test mule is still a work in progress setup, but it’s evident that most of the panel buttons are borrowed from the ICE Creta. Presence of physical buttons on the central console makes practical sense, although the polished interior aesthetics are slightly compromised in the process.

Equipment list

Creta EV will borrow most of the equipment from the ICE Creta. The latter has dual-tone interiors, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and 8-way power adjustable driver seat. Depending on the variant, upholstery options include fabric and leatherette. Creta EV will get a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic temperature control, front ventilated seats and electric parking brake with auto hold.

Gear selector is likely to be on the stalk behind steering wheel, like in Ioniq 5. There will be a rotary dial for selecting traction control modes. Users can access smartphone wireless charger, cruise control, keyless entry, rear AC vent and USB charging ports. A comprehensive range of safety features will be available with Creta EV.

The list includes 6-airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, rear disc brakes and tyre pressure monitoring system. Hyundai Creta EV will have automatic headlamps, headlamp escort function, day and night IRVM, rear parking sensors and camera and front parking sensors. A comprehensive range of ADAS features will be offered with Creta EV.

Creta EV – Range, performance

While there is no official confirmation, it is estimated that Creta EV will have a range of around 450 km. With an advanced regen braking system, users can expect a good real-world range of around 350 km. Creta EV is expected to be equipped with a 45-kWh battery pack. The electric motor will generate around 138 hp and 255 Nm of torque. Hyundai will ensure that Creta EV delivers a better overall performance than the ICE Creta.