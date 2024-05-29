Hyundai Creta EV Spied Next To Tata Nexon EV Ahead Of Launch

While it will have largely the same profile as the current ICE model, Creta EV will be getting an extended equipment list

For the mainstream market, Hyundai is readying the Creta EV. The ICE to EV approach is similar to that of other cars such as Nexon EV and Tiago EV. Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be launched in 2025. It will take on rivals such as Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE.05, Maruti eVX and Toyota’s version of eVX.

2024 Hyundai Creta EV – Design

As seen in The Fat Biker’s video, much of the skin is similar to the new ICE Creta facelift. There will be a few EV-specific changes such as a closed-off grille and revised bumper. What we can see in Creta EV’s fascia, is a front charging port. Lighting elements on Creta EV have horizontally stacked LED positioning lamps and DRLs, sequential turn indicators and a sculpted bonnet.

Talking about the side profile, Creta EV will be getting a fresh set of aero alloy wheels. These have aerodynamic elements that also work to reduce the SUV’s air drag coefficient for maximum range. Rear profile has connected LED tail lamps, sequential turn signals and a curvy spoiler with a high-mounted LED stop lamp.

Inside, most of the features will be borrowed from ICE Creta. To achieve differentiation, Creta electric model gets a slightly unique steering wheel with 4 dots like on Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Expect features such as voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof, dual-integrated screens for the infotainment and instrument and front ventilated seats. Creta EV will get dual-zone automatic climate control and Bose premium sound system. Safety kit will include a comprehensive range of ADAS features, as confirmed by bumper-mounted radar in this spy video.

Creta EV – Performance, specs

Just like the ICE Creta which is popular for its exhilarating performance, the EV version will aim at delivering a similar experience. Creta EV is expected to get a 45-kWh battery pack. It could deliver a range of around 450 km. In real-world scenarios, the range could be around 250 to 300 km. Creta EV will have an advanced regen system, which will help increase range.

As seen in the video, the battery pack hangs down quite a bit as it is a derived EV and not a born EV. Hyundai and Kia have signed an MoU with leading battery manufacturer, Exide. There could be plans to locally manufacture battery packs for upcoming EVs from Hyundai and Kia. Creta EV will support fast charging and owners can benefit from shorter halts at charging stations.

Creta EV will be offered in FWD format, equipped with a single electric motor mounted on the front axle. The electric motor could be borrowed from the new-gen Kona. This motor churns out 138 hp and 255 Nm. Several other details about Creta EV are yet to be revealed. For example, the SUV’s top speed, acceleration, charging time, etc. More secrets will be uncovered in the coming months.