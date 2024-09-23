Hyundai Creta EV Testing Continues – Latest Spy Shots From Hyderabad

Hyundai Creta EV Spy Shots from Hyderabad Reveal Key Design Features – Launch expected later this year or early next year

Hyundai’s highly anticipated Creta EV has been spotted testing in Hyderabad, adding to the growing excitement around the SUV’s upcoming launch. These latest spy shots provide a glimpse into the design and aerodynamic improvements of the electric version of Hyundai’s best-selling SUV. Expected to launch either later this year or in early 2025, the Creta EV aims to set a new standard in the compact electric SUV segment.

Hyundai Creta EV – Core Design and Aero Optimizations

While heavily camouflaged, the overall profile of the Creta EV remains consistent with its ICE counterpart. The EV-specific design elements are expected to include a front-mounted charging port and newly designed aero alloy wheels. These wheels, in particular, are critical for reducing the SUV’s drag coefficient, enhancing its range while also providing a visually distinct appeal. The rear of the Creta EV is likely to feature connected LED tail lamps, adding to the futuristic design.

The test mules spied in Hyderabad sport significant camouflage, but the core body structure remains true to the Creta’s signature SUV stance. The front and rear lighting elements are mostly obscured, but the horizontal LED positioning lamps and sequential turn indicators could be seen peeking through the camo. Additionally, the bonnet maintains a chiselled design, reinforcing the sporty appeal of the Creta.

The spy shots also hint at Hyundai’s approach of carrying forward much of the facelifted ICE Creta’s design cues into the EV version. The front fascia is expected to feature EV-specific touches to distinguish it from the petrol and diesel variants. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Nizam.

Interiors and Technology

While interior shots were not available in this batch of spy images, the Creta EV is expected to borrow several high-tech features from Hyundai’s other EV models, including the Ioniq 5. Speculated features include a 4-dot steering wheel, dual-screen infotainment and instrument cluster, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, and front ventilated seats. Additionally, the Creta EV is likely to come with ADAS technology, as seen in earlier spy shots with a radar module mounted on the bumper.

Performance Expectations

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to feature a 45-kWh battery pack, with an estimated range of around 450 km on a single charge. The electric motor could deliver around 138 hp and 255 Nm of torque, which aligns with the performance specs of Hyundai’s current EVs like the new-gen Kona. Creta EV will also feature an advanced regenerative braking system, contributing to improved range and efficiency.

With the Creta EV expected to hit Indian roads soon, Hyundai is poised to take on competitors in the EV market, such as the Tata Curvv and MG Windsor. It will also rival upcoming e-SUVs like Mahindra BE.05, and Maruti eVX. Hyundai’s decision to build the Creta EV on the same platform as the ICE Creta could help the automaker maintain competitive pricing, making it a viable choice for EV buyers looking for range, performance, and brand reliability.