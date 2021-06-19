Hyundai Creta Facelift Debuts In Russia – Gets AWD, 2.0 L Petrol Engine

Second-gen Creta was first launched in China, where it is known as ix25 crossover

In India, second-gen Creta was unveiled at 2020 Auto Expo. Hyundai had skipped 2nd gen Creta for the Russian market last year, where only a facelift model was launched. First-gen Creta has been on sale in Russia since nearly five years. The 2020 facelift in Russia came with visual updates such as refreshed radiator grille and new design for the alloy wheels.

2021 Hyundai Creta Facelift (Russia) – Key updates

Depending on consumer preferences in a particular market, carmakers accordingly introduce design and styling updates. 2021 Creta facelift in Russia features a new cascading front grille that has a mesh patterned design.

In comparison, new Creta in India has a cascading grille with vertical and horizontal slats. While the slat design looks sportier and quirky, the mesh design comes across as more refined. The mesh design seems a better fit, as far as the overall aesthetics of the car is concerned.

Front bumper has been updated as well, with a slightly larger air dam. The front skid plate is less pronounced, as compared to that of India-spec Creta. Other features like tri-beam LED headlamps, crescent glow LED DRLs, and bumper mounted trapezoidal shaped fog lamps are the same as that of second-gen Creta available in India.

The side profile is largely the same with features such as diamond cut alloy wheels, puddle lamps and auto unfold ORVMs. Rear fascia has been updated to have a more muscular look and feel. However, features like snazzy tail lamp design, aerodynamic rear spoiler and shark fin antenna are the same as India-spec Creta.

On the inside, most of the equipment is the same as India-spec Hyundai Creta. Some key features include leather wrapped D-cut steering wheel, smartphone wireless charger, rear USB charger, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink car connectivity suite, and 8-speaker BOSE audio system. The SUV utilizes a brown and black interior theme, which ensures a classy and luxuriant look and feel.

2021 Hyundai Creta Facelift powertrain

New Creta in Russia is available with two petrol engine options. There’s a 1.6 litre MPi petrol unit that is capable of generating 123 hp of max power. The other one is a 2.0 litre MPi petrol motor that churns out 150 hp. Transmission options for both engines include a 6-speed manual and automatic. Users can choose between drive modes of Eco, Normal and Sport.

Russia-spec new Creta has AWD option, which is not offered in India. AWD for a car like Creta may be more relevant for Russian market, as several parts of the country experience snowfall. In India, an AWD equipped Creta would be unnecessary for most customers.