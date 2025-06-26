Hyundai Creta Hybrid Could Launch In 2027 With Better Mileage

Creta has been the darling of Hyundai’s sales charts for a long time. This C Segment SUV has been a favourite among SUV buyers in India and has even bagged best-selling SUV (across all sizes and segments) titles many times. Currently in its 2nd Generation avatar, Hyundai is developing a 3rd gen model to launch in 2027.

This new generation of Creta is under development and is internally codenamed SX3. This model will reportedly come with a Hybrid powertrain, which might emerge as a key USP when launched in the country. Let’s take a closer look at this report and possible outcomes.

Hyundai Creta Hybrid

The 2nd Generation version of Hyundai Creta was launched in January 2024 and the company has already commenced development of a new Generation of India’s best-selling Compact SUV. The launch timeline is speculated to be some time in 2027, which could be extended to early 2028 as well.

Internally codenamed SX3, the main takeaway of 3rd Generation Creta is that it will be Hyundai’s first Hybrid Compact SUV in India. This might be the same Hybrid powertrain that is expected to debut with 2nd Gen Kia Seltos. Testing of this vehicle has already commenced and there have been many test mule sightings in India and abroad.

This new Hybrid powertrain from Hyundai group, is reportedly a self-charging Hybrid setup that is commonly called Strong Hybrid, based on the existing 1.5L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine. This setup is likely to consist of an electric motor to provide torque assist and probably act as a starter and generator.

There will be a small battery pack that stores recuperated energy and provides for small EV only range at low speeds. Generally, mileage figures (fuel efficiency) will be rather high. One can expect around 10% increase in fuel efficiency in city driving conditions and around 5% increase in highway driving conditions. Hyundai’s numbers might be higher.

Hyundai’s Other Projects

This will be the fourth powertrain option for Hyundai Creta after the trio of 1.5L engines (1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel). This new Hybrid powertrain will debut with Hyundai’s new mid-size SUV that will be positioned above Alcazar and below Tucson.

The company even has plans to launch a facelift for Creta Electric, which might also come out of the pipeline around the same time. When launched, Hyundai Creta Hybrid will primarily rival Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the upcoming Renault Duster and its Hybrid counterpart.

Source