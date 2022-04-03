Hyundai Creta IMT Launch Price Rs 12.67 L – New KNIGHT Edition In Black

Hyundai will be updating Creta with a comprehensive mid-cycle facelift later this year

Hyundai will be bringing a facelifted Creta to India later this year. Ahead of that, Creta petrol 1.5 has gotten the much awaited IMT transmission option. This option is offered on the S variant, priced from Rs 12.67 lakh. Compared to S MT petrol Creta, it is priced Rs 23k more expensive.

Kia Seltos already has the IMT option on offer with HTK+ variant. It is priced at Rs 12.39 lakh. In comparison, the HTK+ MT variant of Seltos 1.5 is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh. Difference between the two is Rs 40k. All prices are Ex-sh.

In the latest update, Hyundai has added 5 new variants, and deleted two variants. The new variants added to the lineup of Creta petrol 1.5 are – S IMT, S+ MT Knight, 1.5 SX (O) IVT Knight. Creta Diesel 1.5 gets S+ Knight MT, SX (O) AT Knight. Deleted variants are 1.4 SX DCT petrol and 1.5 SX AT diesel.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

Hyundai has launched a new special edition of Creta, called Knight Edition. Prices of Creta Knight Edition will start at Rs 13.35 lakh and go up to Rs 18.02 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). It is essentially the same Creta with an all-black exterior theme and a few cosmetic enhancements in order to spruce up its overall look.

Apart from an all-black exterior theme, this iteration of the compact C-segment SUV will also be available in dual-tone colours. As far as visual enhancements are concerned, Knight Edition will feature an all-black grille with a glossy finish and red inserts for contrasts.

A similar black gloss finish has also been provided on front and rear skid plates as well as on the door sill garnish. It will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels with a dark metal finish. In addition, front wheels also feature red brake callipers which further amplify the SUV’s sportiness. Gloss black finishes will also be witnessed on Lightning Arc C-pillars, roof rails and alloy wheels.

The most prominent highlight distinguishing the Knight Edition from the rest of the Creta lineup in a ‘Knight’ badging slammed on near the left tail lamp cluster on the tailgate. Inside the cabin, Knight Edition is expected to carry forward an all-black theme of its exterior to its interiors with red accents offering sporty contrast.

2022 Creta Knight Edition Features

As far as features go, Creta Knight Edition is expected to come with a similar set of creature comforts as its corresponding variant in the standard lineup. These include LED headlights and tail lamps, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and more.

In terms of safety, Hyundai Creta gets features like ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking camera, hill assist control, and up to six airbags. Creta Knight Edition will be available only with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The 1.4-litre variant is already offered with similar cosmetic embellishments in its standard form.

The 1.5-litre petrol motor kicks out 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque and could be paired with either a 6-speed manual, 6-speed IMT or a CVT automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre oil burner pumps out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.