Hyundai Creta becomes India’s best selling car in May 2020

In May 2020, Hyundai Motor India sold a total of 3,212 Creta units

While it was usually a Maruti Suzuki product that claimed a top spot on the list of best-selling cars in the country, the month of May 2020 saw a Hyundai product claiming this position. The 2020MY Hyundai Creta noted a sales figure of 3,212 units in the past month and led India’s five-seater SUV (or compact crossover) segment as well as the entire market.

It was also the most searched car on Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ online sales platform. The new Creta’s higher sales relegated the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV and DZire subcompact sedan to second and third positions, respectively on the sales chart of May 2020.

Despite coming in at the time of the lockdown, the all-new Hyundai Creta has seen bookings to the tune of 30,000 units since launch. It was noted that customers showed more affinity to diesel models which commanded 55 per cent of the orders, proving India’s preference for diesel products in the era of BS6 emission norms. The Creta 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol models have amassed 30 per cent and 14 per cent of the overall count of orders.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta, launched in March saw the country in a lockdown mode later that same month. Though this lockdown had an adverse effect on most car sales, the Hyundai Creta created some impact on buyers, especially since the company introduced ‘Click to Buy’.

The 2020MY Hyundai Creta comes in with several upgrades in terms of exteriors, interiors and overall equipment. It receives the South Korean brand’s global design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ which appeals to younger and more enthusiastic segment of buyers in the country. For the 2020 model year, the crossover sports a new front fascia, horizontal slat grille, LED headlamps, trapezoidal fog lamps and revised tail lamps alongside attractive colour choices.

Coming to its interiors, the new Creta boasts of over 50 connectivity features. Hyundai has also fitted the new Creta with equipment such as voice-enabled sunroof, premium Bose surround audio system with eight speakers, air purifier and paddle shifters (not available in the Kia Seltos).

The 2020MY Hyundai Creta comes at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom. Just like the Kia Seltos (recently updated), it is available in three engine variants: 113bhp/144Nm 1.5-litre NA petrol, 138bhp/242Nm 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 113bhp/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel. It primarily rivals the Nissan Kicks and Kia Seltos while being a good alternative to the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.