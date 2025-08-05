Hyundai Creta India’s Top Selling Car For 7 Consecutive Months

Creta sales in Jan-Jul 2025 period were at 1,17,458 units, a year-on-year growth of 8% in comparison to sales in Jan-Jul 2024

Launched in July 2015, Hyundai Creta has achieved significant milestones over the years. Creta recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, with cumulative sales of more than 1.2 million units since launch. Over the last 10 years, Creta has consistently ranked as the No. 1 in the compact SUV segment.

India’s top selling car in Jan-Jul 2025

Creta continues to dominate in 2025, emerging as the top selling car in India for 7 consecutive months. With total sales in the 7 months at 1,17,458 units, the monthly average works around at an impressive 16,780 units per month. Creta has maintained its highest selling status across all passenger vehicle segments in India even with increased competition.

In the compact SUV segment, Creta easily commands over 35% market share. That’s more than the combined market share of rival compact SUVs in the 2nd and 3rd position. Creta is also the single biggest contributor to Hyundai’s sales in India. Percentage contribution to overall sales in June was at 35.86%.

Why do people love Creta?

Maintaining dominance for over a decade in a fiercely competitive segment is no fluke. Hyundai Creta has always evolved faster than rivals, exceeding customer expectations across aspects such as design, performance and equipment list. Creta is competitively priced, enhancing its appeal across a broad consumer base. Prices are in the range of Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.50 lakh.

Sporty styling – Hyundai Creta has received multiple updates and every time there’s something refreshing and exciting for consumers. The current model has features such as quad beam LED headlamps, black chrome parametric radiator grille, top mounted sleek LED DRLs and positioning lamps and sequential turn indicators at front and rear. For a more striking road presence, users can choose the Creta N Line variant.

Premium equipment list – Hyundai Creta has always been ahead in terms of offering a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument and infotainment system, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, voice enabled panoramic sunroof, front row ventilated seats and wireless charger at front and rear. Other highlights include dual-zone automatic temperature control, home to car with Alexa and Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers.

Powerful engine options, enhanced safety

Hyundai Creta has garnered widespread acclaim for the performance and reliability of its engines. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a IVT transmission. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit makes 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed DCT transmission.

Creta diesel variants have a 1.5-litre unit that generates 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Creta is also available in BEV format, offered with battery pack options of 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. Driving range with the larger battery pack is 473 km and max power output is 171 PS. Creta Electric can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds.

A comprehensive range of safety features are available with Hyundai Creta. It includes 6-airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system. Also, front and rear parking sensors, rear camera with dynamic guidelines, automatic headlamps and headlamp escort function. Creta also packs in a comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS features.