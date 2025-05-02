Hyundai Creta Is India’s Best-Selling Car for Second Month in a Row

Hyundai Motor India has achieved another major milestone with the Hyundai Creta emerging as India’s highest-selling car for the second consecutive month in April 2025. The popular mid-size SUV clocked 17,016 unit sales, registering a strong 10.2% year-on-year growth over April 2024.

Creta Electric Adds to Momentum

From January to April 2025, the Creta has recorded 69,914 cumulative sales, making it the best-selling SUV in the country over this period. The continued dominance of the Creta also contributed to Hyundai achieving its highest-ever SUV share in domestic sales – SUVs made up 70.9% of HMIL’s total sales in April 2025.

The introduction of the Creta Electric has further boosted interest in the Creta nameplate, helping Hyundai expand its footprint in India’s fast-growing electric vehicle segment. Together with other models like the Venue, Exter, and Alcazar, the Creta is central to Hyundai’s SUV-led strategy in India.

Speaking on the achievement, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai CRETA’s continued dominance in the Indian market is a reflection of the trust and love that Indian customers have placed in the brand. Being the best-selling car across all segments for two months in a row and the top-selling SUV in the industry for the first four months of 2025 cumulatively is a proud achievement for all of us at HMIL.

Hyundai CRETA represents our unrelenting pursuit of excellence, offering customers a perfect blend of style, safety, innovation and performance. The addition of the electric powertrain has further strengthened the brand CRETA and it is now not just a leader in the SUV segment, but also a key enabler in India’s electric mobility journey.”

Over 1.2 Million Units Sold Since Launch

Launched over a decade ago, the Creta has become a segment benchmark with its bold design, advanced technology, and strong driving performance. The current generation Creta offers a range of safety and convenience features, catering to the demands of modern Indian customers.

With over 1.2 million units sold, Creta continues to be one of India’s most trusted and desired SUVs. As Hyundai builds on its success, the Creta is expected to remain at the forefront of India’s SUV market and Hyundai’s mobility transformation journey.