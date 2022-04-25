Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Black Colour – Walkaround Video

Hyundai Creta Knight edition comes with a dark theme – It is offered with petrol, as well as diesel engine option

The compact SUV segment has been witnessing increased competition thanks to the introduction of multiple new models in the recent past. This has the potential to impact sales of the current best sellers, namely the Creta and Seltos. To ward off competition, Hyundai is trying to bring in timely updates for its contender – The Creta.

While a full fledged facelift is planned for sometime around late 2022, in the interim, Hyundai has brought in a special – Knight Edition of the Creta. The Knight Edition was launched earlier in April’22, however it has now started reaching Hyundai dealerships across the country.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Walkaround

Creta Knight Edition has been brought in 4 trims, namely S+ petrol, SX(O) petrol, S+ diesel and SX(O) diesel. The base S+ petrol variant costs INR 13.35 lakhs while the SX(O) petrol costs INR 17.06 lakhs. The SX+ diesel trim costs INR 14.31 lakhs while the SX(O) diesel variant comes with a sticker price of INR 18.02 lakhs (prices mentioned are Ex-showroom prices).

The Knight Edition is being offered with multiple exterior colour options. What you see here is the Phantom Black Knight Edition. Hyundai has added multiple soft touches to differentiate it from the standard Creta. Car Duniya has shared a detailed walkaround video of the same.

At the front, the Creta Knight gets a gloss black front grille, gloss black front and rear skid plates, blacked-out shark fin antenna, ORVMs and roof rails. The special edition also gets red inserts on the front grille. It sports 17-inch alloy wheels which get red brake calipers, which adds on to the model’s aesthetic appeal. Additionally, it bears a ‘Knight Edition’ emblem on the boot lid.

On the inside too, the black and red theme continues. The model gets all black interiors along with red accents all across. The central console and the steering wheel get red highlights while the seats get red coloured pipings.

Powertrain

Creta Knight Edition is being offered with 2 engine options. These include a 1.5 litre 4 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5 litre turbo diesel engine. Both of these are part of the powertrain options on the standard Creta as well.

The petrol engine has the capacity to dish out 113 hp and 144 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options on the petrol motor include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and a CVT autobox. The diesel engine can churn out 113 hp and 250 Nm of max torque and is available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter auto-unit.

Feature list includes a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, wireless charging, large panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop and much more. For safety, the model gets hill hold assist, rear parking camera, electronic stability control, ABS, EBD and 6 airbags.

Hyundai India’s Future Plans

Hyundai has aggressive plans for the Indian market. It plans on bringing in 5 new SUVs in 2022. These include the 4th generation Tucson, facelifted Creta, updated Venue and two additional electric vehicles. The two EVs will be the updated Kona and Ioniq 5. While Hyundai already sells the Kona currently, Ioniq 5 will be an all new vehicle for the Indian market. Along with Ioniq 5, Indian market will also witness entry of Kia’s EV 6, which shares considerable components with the Ioniq 5.