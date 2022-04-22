Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Arrives At Dealer Showroom – First Look

Hyundai Knight Edition gets sporty with red accents across its exterior and interior along with dark metal blacked-out alloy wheels

Hyundai Creta is one of the highest selling SUVs in India over the past several years. To keep its appeal fresh, the company continually adds updates in terms of features. This was seen recently when the company updated the 2022 Hyundai Creta E base variant with some new exterior and interior features.

Apart from that, Hyundai Motor India Ltd launched the Creta Knight Edition earlier this month. It is presented in four variants of S+ petrol, SX(O) petrol, S+ diesel and SX(O) diesel. Prices range from Rs 13.35 lakh, for the base S+ petrol variant while the SX(O) petrol is priced at Rs 17.06 lakhs. The two diesel offerings SX+ and SX(O) are priced at Rs 14.31 lakh and Rs 18.02 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Walkaround

Creta Knight Edition, receives an all-black exterior colour scheme. It is differentiated from its regular Creta SUV counterpart by both cosmetic and feature updates. It sports the ‘Knight Edition’ emblem on its boot lid so as to differentiate it from the regular Creta counterpart.

On the design front, the Creta Knight Edition gets highlighted by gloss black front grille with red inserts, roof rails, shark fin antenna, body coloured ORVMs with LED turn indicators and gloss black finished front and rear skid plates, side sills and C Pillars. It rides on 17 inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers further enhancing the sporty appeal of the Knight Edition. Walkaround video of the new Creta Knight edition is credited to Muthu Kumar. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Shshank, for sharing the update.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition – Interiors

The interior view of the new Creta Knight Edition as seen in the walkaround video, continues to sport an all-black interior colour scheme with red accents. It gets coloured piping on the seats and steering wheel while the central console is in a gloss black.

Creta Knight Edition is seen with a 7 inch semi digital instrument cluster, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Features also include power-adjustable driver’s seat, front ventilated cooled seats, wireless charging and a large panoramic sunroof.

Push button start/stop button, cooled glovebox, sunglass holder and several storage spaces are also a part of its interior makeup. Where safety is concerned, the Creta Knight Edition sports electronic stability control, rear parking camera, hill hold assist and 6 airbags along with ABS and EBD.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition – Engine and Gearbox

Hyundai is offering the Knight Edition with a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine making 113 hp power at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm peak torque at 4,500 rpm. This engine gets mated to either a 6 speed manual, 6 speed iMT or CVT automatic gearbox. There is also a 1.5 liter diesel engine that produces 113 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm peak torque at 1,500 rpm mated to 6 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox options.

Hyundai also plans 5 new SUVs for the Indian market for launch later this year. These include the 4th gen Hyundai Tucson, Creta facelift, an updated Venue and two electric vehicles – Kona EV and Ioniq 5 crossover.