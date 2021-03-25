New Hyundai Creta Modified With 22 Inch Plati Aftermarket Alloys

Getting a new set of wheels can significantly transform a car’s look and feel

People in Punjab are known for living life king size and one of their greatest passion is car customization. We have been witness to several of these over the years. The latest comes from Ludhiana, where a Creta has been updated with large 22-inch alloy wheels.

The wheels are from Plati, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket steel and alloy wheels. This customization has been carried out at Monga Tyres Pvt. Ltd., a preferred destination for branded and imported alloys and tyres in Ludhiana.

Does Creta look better in 22-inch alloys?

Next-gen Creta was launched last year and it came with a range of updates. One of these was new R17 diamond cut alloy wheels. New Creta offers R16 steel wheels for E and EX variants, R16 styled wheels for S variant and R17 alloy wheels for SX and SX (O) variants.

The stock R17 dual-tone alloy wheels are quite gorgeous and go well with the overall exterior theme of the SUV. For most Creta owners, the thought of changing their stock alloy wheels wouldn’t arise in the first place. However, for folks who want their rides to have a unique look and feel, switching to a new set of wheels doesn’t seem a bad idea at all.

As compared to the stock units, the aftermarket wheels by Plati have a five-spoke design and come in chrome finish. The blacked-out ‘Plati’ logo in the centre complements the overall styling of the wheels.

Another highlight is contrasting green coloured brake pads, which further enhance the visual appeal of the aftermarket wheels. It is to note that next-gen Creta is equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels in SX and SX (O) variants.

On their own, the aftermarket Plati alloy wheels may be better looking in terms of their design. However, when we look at the complete package, there’s something that seems amiss. Somehow the aftermarket wheels don’t seem to match the overall design of the SUV.

No performance upgrades

This customization project is exclusively about visual updates. Rest everything else is the same as available in the stock version. Next-gen Hyundai Creta is offered with three engine options – a 1.4 litre turbo petrol motor, a 1.5 litre petrol and a 1.5 litre diesel. The turbo petrol unit delivers max power of 140 ps and peak torque of 242 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT transmission.

The 1.5 litre petrol unit makes 115 ps / 144 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The diesel unit makes 115 ps / 250 Nm and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

