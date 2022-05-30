Hyundai Creta N Line Leaks Ahead Launch – New Colour Spied

Creta N Line is based on the current version of the SUV, which is currently on sale in many countries, including India

There was a time when Hyundai Creta was the highest-selling passenger car in India, with over 14,000 units sold every month. But that is no longer happening. It has lost its tag of India’s No 1 SUV to Tata Nexon, which is a segment below the Creta. To boost sales of Creta, Hyundai will soon launch a facelift in India.

But before that, Hyundai is getting ready to launch the N Line variant of the current Creta in Brazil. Recently, Hyundai Brazil had teased a picture of Creta N Line on their website and Instagram, indicating the upcoming launch. Before the official photos can be revealed, the new Hyundai Creta N Line has leaked online.

New Hyundai Creta N Line

Going by Hyundai’s track record with N Line variants for developing countries like India and Brazil, we can expect that it is just a styling exercise. Just like the i20 N Line that is on sale, Creta will also get sporty design elements to make it look sportier than the regular Creta.

But unlike the i20 N Line, it does not get red coloured inserts on the front and rear bumpers, red coloured side skirts and red coloured inserts in the grille too. At least in the leaked images. Grille design has been changed.

New Hyundai Creta N Line variant might get dual-tone colour schemes as standard and might also get a new colour shade that is specific to N Line. An N Line badge will also be found on the boot lid. The car will also get a dual-barrel exhaust tip finished in chrome or black.

Interiors of the N Line will get sportier appeal too. The stitching on the upholstery and the seat covers will be done in red. Dashboard and interior trims will get a dash of red to make it look sportier.

Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to be based on top-spec variant and will be kitted up accordingly. In Brazil, Creta gets 2 engine options, a 2.0L Dual CVT engine making 166 bhp and 200 Nm and a 1.0L TGDI Flex engine making 120 bhp and 170 Nm. It remains to be seen which engine option is offered with the Creta N Line.

Creta N Line in India

Hyundai India hasn’t revealed any plans regarding the Creta N Line. But it would make a lot of sense to provide a sportier-looking SUV for the Indian market looking for a premium SUV. In India, Creta is offered with 1.4 turbo petrol, 1.5 liter NA petrol and 1.5 liter diesel. If an N Line is in the works for India, it would probably be offered with the 1.4L turbo petrol that makes around 140 bhp and 240 Nm.

With the premium appeal, panoramic sunroof and sporty looks, Creta N Line might be a good bet for Hyundai India. Right now, Creta is up for a facelift with Hyundai’s Global Tucson-inspired front fascia. Hyundai is also working on the Venue facelift, which is due for launch sometime in June 2nd half. Other launches from Hyundai India this year include Tucson new gen and Ioniq 5 electric.

