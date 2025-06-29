Hyundai Creta N Line Spied With 193 PS 1.6-Litre Turbo Petrol In Brazil

In Brazil, the Creta N Line currently utilizes a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which is also seen with the Hyundai Venue in India

With its sporty profile, Hyundai Creta N Line has a loyal fan base across multiple markets. While the styling aspects are largely the same, powertrain options vary based on the specific geography. In Brazil, enthusiasts can look forward to more exhilarating rides, as the Creta N Line will soon be upgraded with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine. The same has now been spied on Brazil roads.

Creta N Line 1.6-turbo spotted

As the test vehicle does not wear any camouflage, one can notice the changes introduced with the Creta N Line 1.6-litre turbo petrol variant. An upgraded 1.6-litre turbo engine is confirmed by the ‘1.6-TGDI’ emblem on the tailgate. Most of the features that are specific to Creta N Line are the same as the existing model.

There are only a few exceptions such as larger 18-inch alloy wheels. The design of the alloy wheels is also new. Existing Creta N Line in Brazil utilizes 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Most other exterior features are the same as the current model. While LED lighting elements are the same as the standard Creta, the N Line version has a distinctive grille and bumper.

Creta N Line has a more sophisticated profile in comparison to the rugged aesthetics of the standard Creta. Key features of Creta N Line include glossy black treatment all across, N-Line emblem on the front grille, N badging on the alloy wheel caps and dual exhaust tips.

Interiors, equipment

Inside, most of the features of Creta N Line 1.6-TGDI will be the same as the current Creta N Line. Some of the signature features include red ambient lighting across the central panel and front doors. Roof and pillars have a dark finish for an engaging, immersive experience. Seats are wrapped in black synthetic leather, enhanced with contrasting red stitching. This treatment can also be seen on the gear knob, steering wheel and central armrest.

Front seats also get the ‘N Line’ branding. The N badging can be seen on the steering wheel and gear knob. Other highlights include metal pedals, glossy black treatment and custom door sills. Features shared with the standard variant include a panoramic sunroof, dual digital screens for the infotainment and instrument, dual zone digital automatic air conditioning, wireless charger, Hyundai Bluelink and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Upgraded powertrain, pricing

Existing Creta N Line in Brazil utilizes a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. In comparison, the 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine makes 193 PS and 265 Nm. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

This 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine is currently offered with the top-spec ‘Ultimate’ trim of standard Creta in Brazil. Other trims are Comfort, Limited and Platinum, which use the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, as seen with Creta N Line.

Hyundai Creta N Line 1.6-TGDI in Brazil is expected to be offered at a price of around R$ 200,000 (approx. Rs 31.15 lakh). The standard Creta top variant (Ultimate) with the 1.6-TGDI engine is priced at R$ 198,120 (Rs 30.85 lakh). Existing Creta N Line in Brazil is offered at R$ 188,720 (Rs 29.39 lakh).

Source