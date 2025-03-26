Hyundai Creta N Line Without Turbo – Launched In Thailand

For Thailand, Creta N Line facelift is available in a striking red colour (Dragon Red Pearl), which is not available in India

Hyundai had launched the Creta facelift in India in January 2024. It was followed by the launch of Creta N Line variant, based on the facelift model, in March 2024. Hyundai has now showcased the Creta N Line at the ongoing 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) which will be launched in Thailand via CBU route from Indonesia. Let’s take a closer look.

Creta N Line Without Turbo – For Thailand

Exteriors and interiors are mostly the same as that of the Creta N Line model available in India. However, one can see the Thai version with a lovely red paint. The Creta N Line currently on sale in India does not have a red colour option. It is likely that this red shade is the Fiery Red colour option that is available in India with the standard Creta and the Creta Electric. In India, the Creta N Line is available with three dual-tone and three monotone colour options.

While the red exteriors ensure a captivating profile, this variant does not get the red accents seen with the Creta N Line in India. All 6 colour options available with Creta N Line in India create an exciting contrast with the red accents. For the Thai version, the only place to apply the red accents is on the brake callipers.

Creta N Line facelift will be imported into Thailand from Indonesia as a CBU. Initially, only 2 colour options are available in Thailand. In addition to the red, users can choose the Creamy White Pearl colour option. Both these are dual-tone colour options with black roof. We wish Hyundai launched this shade in India as it looks rather nice.

While the exteriors miss out on the exclusive red accents, they are fully available inside the cabin. New Creta N Line for Thailand has the red accents on dashboard, touchscreen, steering wheel and gear selector. The seats get red stitching, which further enhances the sporty flair. Creta N Line utilizes an all-black interior theme, which works as a perfect combo with the red accents.

No Turbo for Thailand

Talking about performance, the Creta N Line facelift in Bangkok is available with a 1.5-litre MPI petrol engine that generates 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. It is paired with an IVT transmission, essentially a CVT unit. In comparison, the Creta N Line sold in India is offered with the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

Hyundai Creta N Line in Thailand will be available in a single high-spec variant. Equipment list is largely the same as seen with the Creta N Line sold in India. Key features include premium 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual 10.25-inch screens and a panoramic sunroof. Other highlights include ambient lighting, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and automatic AC.

As the Creta N Line will be imported into Thailand as a CBU, it will be available at a premium pricing of 1.199 million baht (approx. Rs 30.35 lakh). In India, the Creta N Line is available at a starting price of Rs 16.82 lakh.

1 of 4

Source