Hyundai Creta Prices Increased Again – New Price List April 2021

Hyundai India had last increased price of Creta back in Jan 2021 – This is their 2nd price hike this year

Prices of India’s best selling SUV has been increased once again. The latest price hike, which goes into effect immediately, is of up to Rs 19,600 for diesel variants and up to Rs 13,600 for petrol variants.

Earlier price hike of Creta came in Jan 2021, and before that it came in October 2020. In comparison to Oct 2020 prices of Creta, it is now more expensive by up to Rs 60k. Below are the latest prices of Creta variants.

2021 Hyundai Creta Price List – April

There has been no change in the base petrol E variant price. It remains same as before – Rs 9.99 lakh. But the supply of E variant is really low, and some dealers quote waiting period of up to 12 months. All other variants of Hyundai Creta petrol have received a price hike of 13,600. This translates into an increase of up to 1.26%.

Speaking about diesel variants, the base diesel has received the biggest price hike. New Creta E diesel now costs Rs 10.51 lakh, ex-sh. This is an increase of Rs 19,600. All other variants have received a price hike of Rs 13,600.

When prices are compared with the prices that were valid before Jan 2021 price hike, we notice that in the first 4 months of 2021, Creta prices have been increased by up to Rs 35,500 for petrol variants and up to Rs 51,100 for diesel variants. Despite the steep price hike, there has been no reduction in demand. In fact, demand continues to rise.

Creta 7 Seater – Alcazar Launch Plan

Earlier this month, Hyundai previewed the new Alcazar 7 seater SUV. Also known as Creta 7 seater version, launch of Hyundai Alcazar has likely been postponed due to the current 2nd wave of Covid19 pandemic in India. Once launched, it will take on MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

To differentiate from Creta, Alcazar gets cascading grille in a new mesh design, split LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, dual exhaust ports, roof rails, revised bumpers and front parking sensors. The interiors are in a three row arrangement.

The feature list will include a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car tech, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a flat bottom steering wheel and leatherette seating. It will also gain in safety equipment with 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, etc.