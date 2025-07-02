Hyundai Creta Records Yet Another Month At The Top – India’s No 1 Selling Car June 2025

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced that the Hyundai Creta has emerged as the highest-selling passenger vehicle in India for June 2025. Recording an impressive 15,786 units sold during the month, Creta has reaffirmed its status as one of the most beloved SUVs among Indian customers.

Celebrating 10 Years of Creta

The achievement holds special significance as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Creta in India, marking a decade of leadership in the country’s fiercely competitive 4.3m SUV segment. Since its launch in 2015, Creta has dominated the segment year after year, earning it the reputation of being the segment-defining SUV — so much so that the category itself is popularly dubbed the “Creta segment”.

Best-Selling SUV in H1 2025

In the first half of 2025 (January to June), Hyundai Creta was also India’s highest-selling SUV, clinching the top-selling model tag three times — in March, April, and June. Over the past decade, the Creta has sold over 1.2 million units, establishing a deep emotional connect with Indian families. From daily commutes to long-distance getaways, the Creta has become an integral part of millions of lives.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “CRETA is not just a product, it is an emotion for over 1.2 million Indian families. Over the last decade, brand CRETA has consistently redefined the SUV space and remained a strong pillar of Hyundai’s growth in India. Becoming the best-selling model in June 2025, exactly as it completes 10 years in the country, is a testament to the love and trust that Indian customers have placed in the brand.

In fact Hyundai CRETA has been the highest-selling mid-size SUV in the country every completed year since its launch in 2015. Such has been its impact that the segment is now fondly called the ‘CRETA segment’, a true testament to the brand’s leadership. As we look ahead, we remain committed to elevating customer experiences further and driving the future of mobility through innovation, safety, and sustainability.”

With the recent launch of the Hyundai Creta Electric, the company has taken further steps towards a greener future, expanding the Creta nameplate into the EV segment while retaining its hallmarks of advanced safety, innovation, and technology. As Hyundai celebrates a decade of the Creta’s presence in India, the company remains committed to driving future mobility with innovation, sustainability, and customer-focused experiences.