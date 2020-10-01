Hyundai Creta Posts Highest Ever Sales – Over 12k Sold In Sep 2020

Hyundai India notes domestic sales of 50,313 units and exports of 9,600 units in the past month

Hyundai Motor India Limited has revealed sales performance for September 2020. During the past month, domestic sales stood at 50,313 units while a total of 9,600 units made their way to global markets. This took total sales to 59,913 units. Hyundai is India’s No 2 car maker, behind Maruti Suzuki.

Even as domestic sales increased 23.6 percent in September 2020 when compared to 40,705 units sold in September 2019, exports suffered a steep de-growth by 43.5 percent as the company had shipped 17,000 units to global markets in September 2019. Taking cumulative sales into account, there was a 3.8 percent increase to a total of 59,913 units in September 2020 as against 57,705 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

When assessing these sales figures for September 2020, it may be noticed that it was a significant increase over sales of August 2020. During that month, domestic sales had stood at 45,809 units while exports were at 6,800 units. This increase shows that the auto industry is on the brink of a turn around after several months of slowdown which was then followed by a lockdown in March 2020. From zero sales in April 2020, the company went on to sell 6,883 units in May and 21,320 units in June. July 2020 sales stood at 38,200 units showing a steady rise in sales.

Hyundai is the leading UV maker in India

Hyundai India has already laid out its UV market plans. September 2020 sales strengthen the HMIL SUV leadership quest. Hyundai Creta sales in September 2020 is its highest ever (since launch in 2015) at a whopping 12,325 units. This is followed by a strong showing by Hyundai Venue, sales for which is reported at 8,469 units.

85 units of the mighty Tucson were sold, and the reputed Kona EV sold 29 units. In all, UV sales accounts for 20,908 units. With the fervour of the festive season in favour, Hyundai Motor is likely to repeat the feat even in October 2020 to further cement its UV leadership. Upward of 40 percent of total domestic sales is now attributes to its UV market leadership.

Hyundai Motor’s new lineup

The Hyundai Motor lineup in India consists of the new Creta, Venue, Tucson, and Kona electric in the SUV segment. In the sedan segment, the company retails the Verna, Aura and Elantra while the Santro, NIOS and Elite i20 are offered in the hatchback segment.

Hyundai Motors India is adding to their existing lineup. The company recently launched the iMT version of the Venue and also the Sports trim of the compact SUV. The Venue Sport gets some exterior updates with dual tone colour scheme with red accents, a phantom black grille, grey roof rails with red inserts and red inserts on wheel arches. Distinctive SPORT badging is seen along with interiors in grey upholstery with red stitching accents on seats and door trims.

Hyundai now gears up for launch of the new gen i20 in India this festive season. 2020 i20 will be powered by a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine, a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5 liter diesel – same options as seen on Venue. The new gen Hyundai i20 will take on the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz in terms of competition.

