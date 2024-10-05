Hyundai Creta Special Edition Launch Soon – Homologation Details Leak

With a new Creta SE around festive season, Hyundai can better rival Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Seltos, Elevate, Astor, Curvv and others

The reigning champ of compact SUVs, Hyundai Creta, has been smashing the sales charts for a very long time. Holding the crown in the compact SUV segment is a heavy task as there are many rivals. Hyundai is persistent in staying ahead of the game and is launching a new edition of Creta during the festive season.

Homologation documents of the same have been leaked before the launch. These documents reveal the name as well. Called Creta SE, Hyundai is likely to launch it soon. There may be a few distinct design elements to set Creta SE apart from the regular model, to boost sales during the festive season.

Hyundai Creta Special Edition

While Creta has been the third best-selling car in India (irrespective of genre), it could always sell more vehicles and outdo itself. Also, offering something new around the festive season gives a positive feeling for buyers and acts as a catalyst to nudge them into choosing it.

With Creta, Hyundai is offering what they technically call, “SE” version. Creta SE has just been homologated and is likely to hit the showrooms any day now. SE may denote Special Edition or Sports Edition, among others. Hyundai has homologated Creta SE only with S(O) and SX(O) trim levels.

There are as many as four powertrains combinations to choose from with Creta SE. These include 1.5L NA Petrol MT, 1.5L NA Petrol iVT, 1.5L Turbo Diesel MT and 1.5L Turbo Diesel AT. Creta SE doesn’t seem to be offered with the 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine. The 1.5L NA Petrol (113 bhp 144 Nm) and 1.5L Diesel (113 bhp, 250 Nm) may continue as they are.

What to expect?

Hyundai Creta SE could stand for Special Edition or Sports Edition, among others. There is less clarity as to what we can expect with this upcoming version of India’s best-selling compact SUV. Hyundai usually have teasers of their upcoming editions, but there are none as of yet, when it comes to Creta SE.

We can expect a few add-ons when compared to regular Hyundai Creta. New interior theme, exterior decals, addition of a dash camera, maybe a few highlight elements, among others. Powertrains will remain the same as before, carried forward in the same state of tune, as seen in the homologation documents.

If we look at compact SUV sales August 2024 charts, Hyundai Creta bagged the top position with 16,762 units sold. This is an impressive feat as the 2nd best seller, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sold 9,021 units. However, if we bring Hyryder into the picture, Maruti Suzuki Toyota partnership sold a total of 15,555 units, which is pretty close to Creta’s numbers.

