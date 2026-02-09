Hyundai Creta Stays Ahead of Sierra, Victoris and Seltos in January 2026 Sales

Despite a wave of fresh launches and renewed competition, Hyundai Motor India’s Creta continued to dominate India’s mid-size SUV segment in January 2026, emerging as the highest-selling model in its category for the month. With combined sales of 17,921 units (including Creta EV), the Creta stayed ahead of newer rivals such as Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris and the new-generation Kia Seltos.

Hyundai Creta’s January performance placed it well ahead of the Tata Motors Sierra, which recorded 7,003 units, resulting in a gap of 10,918 units between the two SUVs. The Hyundai SUV also outsold Maruti Suzuki Victoris (15,240 units) and Kia India Seltos (10,639 units), underlining its sustained appeal even as the segment expands rapidly.

Creta Holds Lead as New Rivals Scale Up

While the Victoris and Sierra are still in the early stages of their market lifecycle—having been launched in September and November 2025 respectively—the Creta has continued to benefit from its established brand equity, broad variant mix and strong dealership reach. The Seltos, now in its second-generation avatar and launched in December 2025, also posted healthy volumes, but remained over 7,000 units behind the Creta in January.

Interestingly, the Victoris crossed cumulative sales of 50,000 units in January 2026, indicating strong demand traction. In contrast, the Sierra’s January wholesales accounted for only about 10% of its first-day bookings of over 70,000 units announced in December, suggesting a gradual ramp-up in production and deliveries.

Segment Growth Driven by New Launches

Overall, the mid-size SUV segment posted strong growth in January 2026, with total sales rising to 70,898 units, marking a 40% year-on-year increase. Month-on-month growth was even sharper at nearly 65%, driven largely by fresh launches and improved supply. Models such as the Seltos, Victoris and Sierra registered triple-digit MoM growth as deliveries gathered pace.

Meanwhile, established nameplates like Toyota HyRyder and Honda Elevate also contributed steady volumes, while Maruti Grand Vitara saw a year-on-year decline as buyer attention shifted towards newer alternatives within the same showroom ecosystem.

Creta’s Broader Market Context

Beyond January, the Creta’s dominance extends to a longer timeframe as well. In calendar year 2025, it was India’s highest-selling SUV overall with sales of 2,01,122 units, finishing marginally ahead of Tata Nexon. This sustained performance highlights Hyundai’s ability to defend its position in one of the country’s most competitive vehicle segments.

With multiple new SUVs now entering the mid-size category, competition is expected to intensify further in 2026. However, January’s numbers show that while challengers are gaining momentum, the Hyundai Creta remains the benchmark that rivals continue to chase.