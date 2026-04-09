2026 Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Launch Price Rs 12.05 Lakh – New Features Added

Hyundai Motor India has introduced new Summer Edition variants of Creta, bringing additional features and convenience upgrades across multiple trims. With this update, Hyundai aims to make premium features more accessible while strengthening Creta’s position in the mid-size SUV segment.

Creta continues to be the best-selling SUV in its segment, with cumulative sales crossing 1.4 million units. In FY26 alone, it recorded over 2 lakh unit sales, maintaining its leadership despite increasing competition.

Engine Options And Pricing

Pricing for the Summer Edition starts from Rs 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the EX petrol manual variant and goes up to Rs 17.88 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX Premium diesel manual. Creta Summer Edition continues with existing powertrain options. Both manual and automatic transmission options remain on offer depending on the variant.

New Features Across Variants

The Summer Edition introduces multiple feature additions depending on the variant. Starting with the EX variant, Hyundai has added Smart Key and push-button start, improving convenience for entry-level buyers.

EX(O) variants see more comprehensive updates including quad-beam LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED DRLs, front and rear LED indicators, rear window sunshade and rear camera with dynamic guidelines.

Moving up, S(O) and S(O) Knight variants now get a dashcam, addressing growing demand for in-car safety features. The dashcam supports multiple modes such as driving recording, emergency recording and on-demand video access via a mobile app.

Higher Variants Get More Tech

Top-end variants benefit from more advanced upgrades. SX Summer Edition gets a new 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster along with a dashcam. SX Premium Summer Edition further enhances the package with features like Surround View Monitor (SVM), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) and front parking sensors. These additions improve overall safety and ease of driving, especially in urban environments.

Commenting on the launch of Summer Edition variants of the Hyundai CRETA, Mr. Sunil Moolchandani, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The Hyundai CRETA is not just a product, it is a legacy that has played a defining role in shaping the SUV market in India. With more than 1.4 million customers and annual sales exceeding 2 lakh units in FY 2025-26, Hyundai CRETA continues to reinforce its position as the undisputed No.1 in the mid-size SUV segment since its launch in 2015.

The introduction of the CRETA Summer Edition variants reflects our commitment to making advanced technology and comfort more accessible, with features such as the 26.03 cm (10.25”) Multi Display Digital Cluster, Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Dashcam among others further enhancing safety, convenience and driving confidence. These meaningful upgrades will continue to strengthen CRETA’s leadership and emotional connect with customers across the country.”

Staying Ahead Of Rising Competition

The mid-size SUV segment has seen multiple new entrants and updates in recent months. Despite this, Creta continues to lead the segment, largely due to its strong brand recall, wide variant lineup and feature-rich positioning. With the Summer Edition, Hyundai is ensuring the product stays fresh and relevant in a fast-evolving segment.

These updates also come at a time when Hyundai is preparing for the next-generation Creta, expected to arrive later this year or early next year. Until then, incremental updates like these will help sustain demand and maintain its leadership position.