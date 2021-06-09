Hyundai Creta SX Executive MT Launch Price Cheaper Than SX MT By Rs 79k

Creta is the best selling SUV of India – Hyundai has been actively updating the Creta with new variants

Despite challenges due to ongoing pandemic related lockdowns and supply chain issues, Creta has maintained its lead. It topped the sales charts in May 21 with 7,527 units sold, making it the best selling car in India for the month. Due to increase in production, waiting period too is on a decline.

Back in April this year, Hyundai increased prices of Creta by up to 20k. At that time, Hyundai Creta EX, S, SX and SX (O) trims got feature updates while the entry-level E variant saw feature deletion. Hyundai has been actively updating variants of Creta. Now, they are ready to launch a new variant called SX Executive.

New Hyundai Creta SX Executive

As the name suggests, this new variant of Creta is based on the SX variant. New SX Executive will sit below the SX variant. It will be offered with 1.5 liter petrol and 1.5 diesel manual option. As of now, with the manual options, in petrol SX is the top trim while in diesel it is the SX(O) which is the top trim. Compared to the respective SX trims, the new SX Executive variant will be priced Rs 79k cheaper.

Creta SX Executive will be missing out on features like 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment, Bluelink internet connectivity, smartphone connectivity (Apple Carplay, Android Auto), burglar alarm, Arkamys Sound Mood, Driver rear view monitor, voice recognition button. It will get day/night mirror and body coloured door handles.

Instead of the infotainment system, it will get a cover. Factory fitted features include bluetooth mic, steering mounted audio controls, shark-fin antenna, rear view camera, USB port. Buyers will be able to install audio accessories at the dealership, which will not affect warranty. This allows consumers more freedom to chose from.

New Volume Variant

As per internal communication, Hyundai says that the new SX Executive trim will be a volume provider. Communication to dealer network from Hyundai reads – “While SX Executive Trim is a New trim introduction, existing SX MT trim will also continue to be available in our line-up. However going forward, SX Executive will be our major volume provider and current SX MT will be available in limited nos.”

Speaking about price, the new SX Executive variant will be priced about Rs 79k lower. SX Petrol MT is currently priced at Rs 13.93 lakh, ex-sh. SX Executive petrol is to be priced around the Rs 13.15 lakh mark while SX Executive diesel is to be priced around Rs 14.15 lakh. This makes SX Executive about Rs 79k cheaper than the SX MT variant and Rs 95k more expensive than the S MT variant.

The 2021 Hyundai Creta will continue to be powered by the same engine lineup that includes the 1.5 liter petrol engine, 1.4 liter turbo-petrol engine and 1.5 liter diesel engine each of which get mated to 6 speed manual, 6 speed automatic, an IVT and 7 speed DCT.